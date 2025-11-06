‘Easy money’ openers

Opening with a bang is a must for any team, and a telltale sign of a team that will be successful. Would it be surprising then, given the recent performances, to see that Oregon has failed to convert on its last four opening drives?

The Ducks are in the midst of a four-game opening-drive scoring drought that has turned one of the keys to their early dominance into a cause for concern. Early in the season, Oregon rode explosive run plays to start-to-finish dominance, but it has managed just 32 yards combined in its last four games, less than single-drive totals against Montana State University, Oklahoma State University and Oregon State.

Coming off an opening drive against Wisconsin that ended in a loss of two yards, Dan Lanning made the Ducks’ slow starts a point of emphasis in bye-week practices.

“(We are) just not taking easy money at times. That’s part of the reason we did openers today –– we want to be able to start off better on our opening drives. It was a good opportunity to attack, but just small things here and there,” Lanning said in an Oct. 29 press conference.

With Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein looking to extract more from their opening drives in Oregon’s four remaining games, it is worth reviewing what worked for the Ducks early in the season and what has gone wrong in the last four games.

Montana State: Six plays, 74 yards, 3:03 – touchdown

Oregon established the dominant run game and blocking that led to a 59-13 win over Montana State from the first play of the game. In its first in-game rep, the rebuilt offensive line moved the Bobcats’ entire defensive line to the left, giving Noah Whittington space around the right side to gain 35 yards. From there, Stein could do no wrong with the talent advantage Oregon had, and the Ducks moved the ball at will for four plays until Jayden Limar finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run aided by an Alex Harkey pancake and a key downfield block by Dakorien Moore.

Oklahoma State: Two plays, 65 yards, 0:40 – touchdown

Stein’s job was made even easier on the opening drive against Oklahoma State. After Gary Bryant Jr. motioned from the left side of the line to the right, several Cowboys defenders fell for Dante Moore’s fake handoff, which allowed him to roll out to the left and find tight end Jamari Johnson for an easy gain of six yards. Whatever Stein had in mind for the rest of the drive was rendered useless when Whittington ran straight through the middle of Oklahoma State’s defense for a 59-yard touchdown.

Northwestern: Seven plays, 26 yards, 3:38 – punt

Oregon once again pushed the ball downfield early in its opening drive against Northwestern, including seven-yard and five-yard runs by Limar and Jordon Davison, but after an 11-yard pass to Dakorien Moore the drive stalled out. Dante Moore threw an incomplete pass, Limar ran for one yard and a pass to Davison in the backfield only got back to the line of scrimmage. Northwestern solved the Oregon offensive line that had dominated up to that point, and the Ducks were forced to punt away their first possession for the first time in 2025.

Oregon State: Seven plays, 75 yards, 2:50 – touchdown

On Oregon’s first two plays against Oregon State, the offense looked to create explosive plays with deceptive formations. On both plays, Limar, Bryant Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq lined up to Dante Moore’s left before shifting to the right pre-snap. The first opened up a 22-yard run for Limar back to the left side and the second succeeded in getting Dakorien Moore open 25 yards downfield, but Dante Moore overthrew him.

This may have been Stein’s best drive so far in terms of working to his script. He moved away from the pre-snap motion for a quick 13-yard pass over the middle to Bryant Jr., then brought it back with Limar getting open for a check down and the Beavers’ attention on him opened up an 11-yard pass to Sadiq. Limar gained seven yards on a fake pitch play before Dante Moore ended the drive by simply throwing a jump ball to Dakorien Moore and letting him fight five yards across the goal line.

Penn State: Six plays, 16 yards, 4:08 – punt

Lanning came into the Penn State game planning to be aggressive with his decision-making, and it nearly extended the Ducks’ least productive opening drive of the season to that point when Davison converted a fourth down, but instead, a false start brought out the punt team.

Stein was clearly giving Penn State’s pass rushers no time to get to Dante Moore on this drive, with the only passes being a quick one to Whittington, who had motioned out to line up as a receiver, and a roll-out pass to Sadiq. The Nittany Lions’ front seven still came through to end the drive by stopping two straight run plays to set up the fourth down.

Indiana: Seven plays, 21 yards, 3:51 – turnover on downs

Oregon faced a setback on the first play of its opening drive against Indiana, when offensive linemen Alex Harkey and Iapani Laloulu each got pushed back by pass rushers while Dante Moore looked for a deep pass that was not developing, resulting in a seven-yard sack. For all of the criticism that Stein drew for misusing screen passes after the game, it was a wide receiver screen on third-and-11 that allowed Bryant Jr. to gain 13 yards and extend the drive.

On second-and-five, Whittington seemingly had a chance at the first down after catching a short pass, but instead of advancing three yards up the middle of the field, he attempted to evade two tacklers and secure a bigger gain on the outside, and he was stopped two yards short. After a direct snap to running back Jay Harris fell one yard short of the marker, the Ducks’ fourth-and-one attempt was blown up by linebacker Isaiah Jones, who broke through the offensive line unblocked and hit Davison three yards short of the conversion.

Rutgers: Three plays, seven yards, 1:25 – fumble

After Whittington gained three yards on Oregon’s first play against Rutgers, two moments of poor execution ended it. A second handoff to Whittington resulted in a loss of four yards when Harkey and Dave Luli allowed two pass rushers to break through the right side of the offensive line untouched. Bryant Jr. had a chance to make up the lost yards and more on a successful screen pass, but he failed to secure the ball while attempting to spin past a defender and Rutgers recovered the fumble.

Wisconsin: Four plays, negative two yards, 1:18 – turnover on downs

Whittington’s five-yard run on the first play against Wisconsin was the only successful play of Oregon’s drive. After the small success, Wisconsin’s pass rush forced an incompletion on a rushed pass to Kenyon Sadiq, slowed down Laloulu attempting to get to the second level, resulting in an easy two-yard stop, and put Dante Moore under immediate pressure on a fourth-down passing attempt, eventually coming up with a sack.

The most consistent issue in Oregon’s unproductive drives has been losses of significant yardage that have left the Ducks working to recover. One of the reasons for the steady decline in productivity throughout the season is Oregon’s blocking going from flat-out dominant to costly against better competition. While the drive against Penn State was ultimately unsuccessful, the mentality of getting the ball out quickly may be an effective model for opening drives against better teams, at least in terms of avoiding the negative plays.

Whatever changes Oregon made in practice and in film study during the bye week will debut in Iowa City on Nov. 8.