Defensive line in review

The Oregon Ducks are putting together a solid season in terms of limiting the opponent’s rushing attack. As of now, Oregon ranks fourth nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 4.05 yards per carry across, 473 rush attempts and 1,915 rushing yards against.

Bryce Boettcher ranks eleventh nationally in assisted tackles, with 41 on the season and 64 total tackles overall. Teitum Tuioti has recorded 18 solo tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss, tying him with three other players for the team lead. Oregon also ranks fourth in the NCAA’s total defense poll, showcasing one of the most complete defensive efforts in recent program history.

“Obviously the offense depend on defense, defense depended on the offense,” Tuioti said after Oregon’s 21-7 win over Wisconsin on Oct. 25. “I think defensively all we can do is just get the ball back to our offense and I think we did a great job for the most part doing that.”

Prior to the season, Tosh Lupoi, Oregon’s defensive coordinator noted that “our red zone efficiency is what we’re trying to attack,” but that area remains a weakness for the Ducks.

So far this year, Oregon has the worst red zone defense in the nation, giving up points 100% of the time when opponents reach inside the 20-yard line.

“We’ve gotten guys in some tight moments where we’ve been really close to being off the field,” head coach Dan Lanning said ahead of bye week. “You know, we’ve held guys to field goals at times, but more importantly we got to make sure that we can go capitalize and make people not score when they get down there.”

Still, the most significant improvements need to come inside the red zone. Against the Ducks, opponents have made it and scored in the red zone 13 times this season.

“That’s an area we want to improve on,” Lanning said during the bye week. “And again, the benefit is we haven’t let a lot of people get down there, but when they get down there, I think we can be a lot better.”

In pass coverage, 10 Big Ten players are tied with five passes defensed, which is when a defender makes contact with a pass and causes it to be incomplete — among them are A’Mauri Washington and Ify Obidegwu, both key members of Oregon’s defense.

The ability to stop the run sets the tone for everything else. When the Ducks apply pressure and force opponents into quick passing situations, it is a key to their secondary that ranks No. 1 nationally.

Oregon’s next test comes after the bye week against Iowa, a team built around a physical rushing attack. The Hawkeyes average 185.3 rushing yards per game, and for the Ducks, success will depend on the defensive line’s ability to win early downs and limit plays from Iowa’s ground game.