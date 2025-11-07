Donate
Eugene Police Department releases a map of all Flock cameras

EPD has released a map of ALPR cameras following pause of Flock activity.
Billie Corsetti, News Reporter
November 7, 2025
The Eugene Police Department shared an image showing the locations of its Flock surveillance cameras on Nov. 7, 2025, following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. (Photo courtesy of Eugene Police Department/Facebook)

The Eugene Police Department released a map on Friday that lists all locations of automated license plate recognition cameras in the city.

The map is a photo of locations, but does not list specific addresses. Eyes Off Eugene-Springfield, an advocacy group against mass surveillance, had created their own interactive map prior to this announcement.

In a statement on the City of Eugene’s website, EPD announced that due to the pausing of the cameras by City Manager Sarah Medary it was not necessary to withhold the locations of the ALPRs.

“With the cameras no longer active the Eugene Police Department has determined that, on balance, withholding their locations is no longer necessary to prevent potential criminal mischief nor to avoid aiding suspects by evading detection,” EPD wrote in the announcement. “In response to these developments, and in alignment with practices adopted by other law enforcement agencies, EPD is opting to publish a map of the ALPR camera locations in the city of Eugene.”

The city of Eugene previously denied public record requests from Eugene residents asking for the locations of all ALPR cameras, citing ORS 192.345(23), which exempts the city from releasing public records that would identify security measures. 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit against the city on Oct. 20, alleging that the city violated Oregon Public Records Law by denying public record requests.

 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Billie Corsetti
Billie Corsetti, News Reporter
Billie is a news reporter at the Daily Emerald and a sophomore studying Journalism and Political Science. She is passionate in researching how federal and state policies impact local communities, as well as how politics and pop culture intersect. In her free time she enjoys reading, camping and listening to podcasts.