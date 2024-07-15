Mastering Language and Thought: A Tale of Two Students and Their English & General Paper Journey

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Recent Stories
Informational papers and snacks sit on the table at the Black Thistle Street Aid monthly clinic on July 10, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Hobbs: Houseless unsupported in Oregon heatwaves
July 15, 2024
Reviews with Riley: Dystopian Novels (Episode 1)
Reviews with Riley: Dystopian Novels (Episode 1)
July 15, 2024
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Boards retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
July 15, 2024
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
July 15, 2024
Stella Fetherston/ Emerald
Maxed-out loans cover half of summer tuition
July 15, 2024
Noa Schwartz
Rookie Runner returns: racing my first triathlon
July 15, 2024
Rodeo contestants wait outside of the arena on July 3, 2024. The Eugene Pro Rodeo kicked off its first day with the theme of Tough Enough to Wear Pink, in support of cancer awareness. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Eugene Pro Rodeo returns, bringing competition, fireworks and more
July 7, 2024
Oregon DB Khyree Jackson (5) attempts to intercept the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeated Oregon State University 31-7 in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 24, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson dies in car accident
July 6, 2024

