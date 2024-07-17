Photos: The 55th Annual Oregon Country Fair is filled with festivities

Lulu Devoulin
July 17, 2024
A performance takes place on the main stage. The Oregon Country Fair is an annual three day celebration of art, music, and food held in Veneta, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
A performance takes place on the main stage. The Oregon Country Fair is an annual three day celebration of art, music, and food held in Veneta, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
The lime parade takes place. The Oregon Country Fair is an annual three day celebration of art, music, and food held in Veneta, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
