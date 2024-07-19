The Power of Depth: How Portland Trail Blazers’ Bench Players Can Elevate Your Fantasy Team

The quality and depth of reserves can make or break a team’s fantasy basketball season. In the case of the Portland Trail Blazers, their newly bolstered depth chart is something that can benefit any fantasy manager trying to make it to the fantasy playoffs in the 2024-2025 season. The Trail Blazers’ bench has a combination of veterans and newcomers, staked with big bodies, and is expected to play a big role.

2023 Season Recap:

The 2023-2024 season was a turning point for the Portland Trailblazers, especially after the September trade of their Star player Damian Lillard (a strategic pick for 2024 fantasy basketball rosters). His absence was a big blow to the team, especially in the aspect of leadership and scoring, which the team could not quite fill. But this paved the way for other players to take their shots and show their capabilities.

Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant had more responsibilities, and Simons became a reliable scorer, while Grant was solid on both ends of the floor. They scored an average of 22.6 and 21 points, respectively, and each had roughly 3.5 boards per game. However, several issues hindered them from attaining consistency and competitiveness, so they missed the playoffs. In fact, the Zers came in dead last in the Western Conference and tied for the 4th worst record in the league at 21-61.

Needless to say, there is a lot of room for improvement. Still, their NBA odds at Vegas Insider on the 2024-2025 NBA Championships are better than six or seven other teams at +100000

2024 Draft and Recent Offseason Moves:

The 2024 NBA Draft was an important event for the Trailblazers as they need to rethink their strategy and build a competitive roster. Taking Donovan Clingan from UConn with the 7th overall pick should solve the team’s lack of a presence in the paint. Clingan, who is a serviceable rebounder and shot-blocker, is anticipated to contribute to the team from the get-go. Hopefully, selecting the 7’2, 280-pound big man will work out for the Blazers. They have had a love affair with taking first-round centers, and it’s never really panned out for them. We can go all the way back to their problematic picks like Sam Bowie and Greg Oden – remember, the Zers management passed on Kevin Durant to take an injury-riddled Greg Oden. But Donavan Clingan has managed to stay fairly healthy. He did have a mid-season tweak of the foot, which made him miss some games. But ultimately, he bounced back and helped the Huskies finish their season strong. The only question is, how quickly can the 20-year-old rookie adapt to the pace and talent of the NBA?

The signing of Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns brought a reliable player into the frontcourt. The 2023-2024 season made it clear that Ayton can shoot the ball well, pick up boards and guard the paint. He averaged a double-double, dropping just shy of 17 points per game and snagging 11 rebounds. This is the kind of consistency the Blazers need on both sides of the rock: a solid player who is now a veteran but just approaching his prime at 25.



2024-2025 Outlook

The upcoming season offers some hope for the Trailblazers based on the changes in roster and strategic player depth. Head coach Chauncey Billups has also stressed the fact that the team needs to spread the offense around and involve both experienced and youth players.

Upper management has high hopes for fresh talents and second-stringers. Shaedon Sharp was rather unnoticeable in his rookie season. But due to his scoring prowess and athletic ability, he is anticipated to see more playing time. Sharpe can be considered a late-round flyer for managers constructing their fantasy team.

Veterans are another vital factor. There are concerns about Jusuf Nurkic’s health and effectiveness; however, his replacement, Moses Brown, could be a bit of a gem in some fantasy leagues. Brown is a player to watch because of his rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.

The Zers now have a lot of depth in the big man department, with the ability to seamlessly switch between a traditional C, PF, F, SG, PG offense to a PF, PF, F, SG, PG offense. Deandre Ayton can play in either setup, which opens more opportunities for players to rotate in from the bench.

With Simons, Little, Clingan, and Brown, they have the materials to sustain high energy and competitive nature to the end of the game–though we may see less bench time for Simons in 2024-2025. This depth not only helps the team games on the court but also offers a treasure trove for fantasy basketball fans. Paying attention to the Trail Blazers’ second and third-string forwards is an excellent strategy for fleshing out your 2024 2025 fantasy basketball roster. They have talent and depth, and the playing time will be spread around.