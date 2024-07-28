Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site

The Eugene City Council and Mayor Lucy Vinis held the official grand opening of the new City Hall during a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 18. Over 100 community members gathered at the building’s location for the event.

Eugene City Councilor Matt Keating began the event with an introductory speech, as many Eugene city councilors were in attendance on both sides of the podium. Mayor Vinis was introduced shortly afterwards and began her speech with a formal land acknowledgment of the Kalapuya Land that much of Oregon resides on.

“When our previous city hall closed in 2012, I don’t think anyone expected it would be another 12 years before we would have another city hall to call home,” Vinis said. “But what an excellent place we have landed in.”

Shortly after her speech, Vinis used a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“It’s a wonderful statement of pride for the city,” Vinis said. “I’m in my eighth year in office and for seven and a half years, I’ve worked in buildings that didn’t say city hall on the front of it. People would say, ‘where is your office anyway?’ Well now it’s clear.”

Vinis described the inside of the building’s structure as a “wedding cake” with three floors, which are visible from the center of the lobby atrium. Attendees congregated in that lobby following the ribbon cutting ceremony and were also encouraged to tour the redesigned council chambers.

The city purchased the Eugene Water and Electric Board building for $12 million last year with the intention of turning it into the new city hall. Construction cost $8 million in total, which was divided into funding different advancements to the building.

Prior to the move, the city council held meetings in the Lane Community College meeting space while offices were located in a leased space in the LCC Mary Spilde Downtown Center.

“I’m excited to have a home base again,” Facilities Director Jeff Perry said. “I think it’s important to have the city hall: it’s symbolic to the community, it’s a great facility and it’s super exciting. Everyone I’ve talked to has been excited about moving in. They’re grateful that the city made the decision to purchase the building, move into the building and offer multiple services in one site.”

According to Brooke Freed, director of the City Manager’s office, the EWEB building was designed with many accessibility features and its acquisition was spurred by community members’ desire for more river access and views.

City Hall is one of several developments in the Downtown Riverfront area that make up one of the city’s strategic goals to increase “vibrancy, vitality and livability.”

“I just appreciate all the work by our executive team,” Perry said. “The city council was incredibly supportive in the process, it was a group effort by numerous divisions and work units. It’s just a great team effort, so [I] appreciate everyone that’s been involved in it.”