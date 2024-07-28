The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Recent Stories
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugenes new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
July 28, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Four artists to watch in 2024
July 26, 2024
Project Pabst Returns to Portland for the 10th Season
July 26, 2024
Reviews with Riley: Romance Novels (Episode 2)
Reviews with Riley: Romance Novels (Episode 2)
July 26, 2024
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Summer cyclist: am I in over my head?
July 24, 2024
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Students navigate the campus job market with Handshake
July 22, 2024
UO Chamber Choir performing at their Bon Voyage concert. Photo Courtesy Athena Delene
UO Chamber Choir departs for competitions
July 22, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
‘Inside Out 2’ is Pixar’s best sequel in ages
July 19, 2024

Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site

After nearly 13 years without an established site, Eugene held the public opening of its new City Hall building at the inaugural grand opening ceremony
By Jess Coronado and Joseph Chiu
July 28, 2024
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugene’s new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)

The Eugene City Council and Mayor Lucy Vinis held the official grand opening of the new City Hall during a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 18. Over 100 community members gathered at the building’s location for the event.

Eugene City Councilor Matt Keating began the event with an introductory speech, as many Eugene city councilors were in attendance on both sides of the podium. Mayor Vinis was introduced shortly afterwards and began her speech with a formal land acknowledgment of the Kalapuya Land that much of Oregon resides on. 

“When our previous city hall closed in 2012, I don’t think anyone expected it would be another 12 years before we would have another city hall to call home,” Vinis said. “But what an excellent place we have landed in.” 

Shortly after her speech, Vinis used a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ceremonial ribbon. 

“It’s a wonderful statement of pride for the city,” Vinis said. “I’m in my eighth year in office and for seven and a half years, I’ve worked in buildings that didn’t say city hall on the front of it. People would say, ‘where is your office anyway?’ Well now it’s clear.” 

Vinis described the inside of the building’s structure as a “wedding cake” with three floors, which are visible from the center of the lobby atrium. Attendees congregated in that lobby following the ribbon cutting ceremony and were also encouraged to tour the redesigned council chambers. 

The city purchased the Eugene Water and Electric Board building for $12 million last year with the intention of turning it into the new city hall. Construction cost $8 million in total, which was divided into funding different advancements to the building.

Prior to the move, the city council held meetings in the Lane Community College meeting space while offices were located in a leased space in the LCC Mary Spilde Downtown Center. 

“I’m excited to have a home base again,” Facilities Director Jeff Perry said. “I think it’s important to have the city hall: it’s symbolic to the community, it’s a great facility and it’s super exciting. Everyone I’ve talked to has been excited about moving in. They’re grateful that the city made the decision to purchase the building, move into the building and offer multiple services in one site.”

According to Brooke Freed, director of the City Manager’s office, the EWEB building was designed with many accessibility features and its acquisition was spurred by community members’ desire for more river access and views. 

City Hall is one of several developments in the Downtown Riverfront area that make up one of the city’s strategic goals to increase “vibrancy, vitality and livability.” 

“I just appreciate all the work by our executive team,” Perry said. “The city council was incredibly supportive in the process, it was a group effort by numerous divisions and work units. It’s just a great team effort, so [I] appreciate everyone that’s been involved in it.”

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Boards retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
More in community-news
Eugene resident speaks in support of Palestine at Eugene City Council meeting. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Electrification, Palestine and library funding dominate Eugene City Council meeting
On April 29, 2024, University of Oregon student-ran groups joined the nationwide movement of encampment in support of the pro-Palestine movement across college campuses. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
University of Oregon pro-Palestine encampment looks to expand as second day ends
UO students and community members held an encampment on April 29 urging the university to boycott and divest from Israel. Leading student groups include Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voices for Peace, Working Committee of Grads for Palestine, and Young Democratic Socialists of America. 
University of Oregon pro-Palestine encampment settles in for first night
UO students and community members held an encampment on April 29 urging the university to boycott and divest from Israel. Leading student groups include Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voices for Peace, Working Committee of Grads for Palestine, and Young Democratic Socialists of America. 
UO students begin pro-Palestine encampment on campus
Members of UO student groups like Muxeres (left) and NASU (right) lead the 46th annual Take Back The Night march on April 25, 2024. The event, hosted by the UO Womens Center, includes a rally, march, and student speak-out, and is part of a larger international movement to support individuals who have experienced sexual violence. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: The Take Back the Night event returns to UO for its 46th year
Adiel Cohen speaks at an event on April 18, 2024. The UO Ducks 4 Israel event—60 Days of Uncertainty, a presentation and Q&A by former IDF soldier, Adiel Cohen—spurred protests from the UO Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and other community members outside of the event. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Speaking event with Israeli Defense Forces soldier sees countering rally, UOPD presence
More in Features
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Four artists to watch in 2024
Project Pabst Returns to Portland for the 10th Season
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Students navigate the campus job market with Handshake
A performance takes place on the main stage. The Oregon Country Fair is an annual three day celebration of art, music, and food held in Veneta, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Photos: The 55th Annual Oregon Country Fair is filled with festivities
Oregon Hillel Executive Director Andy Gitelson poses for a portrait on Nov. 28. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Jewish student groups speak on UO’s communication, support
Stella Fetherston/ Emerald
Maxed-out loans cover half of summer tuition
About the Contributor
Lulu Devoulin
Lulu Devoulin, Photographer
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]

Daily Emerald
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in