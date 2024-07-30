The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Oregon Geo Fest brings out local gem sellers

Oregon Geo Fest 2024 brought out the best gems the state has to offer
Josh BerkJuly 30, 2024
Assortments+of+stones+are+displayed+outside+of+5+Elements+Gem+%26+Mineral+during+the+Oregon+Geo+Fest+Saturday.+%28Miles+Cull%2FEmerald%29
Miles Cull
Assortments of stones are displayed outside of 5 Elements Gem & Mineral during the Oregon Geo Fest Saturday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)

Oregon rocks — and gems too. Eugene residents came flocking to see and purchase rocks, gems and minerals at the 2024 Oregon Geo Fest.

The festival was hosted and organized by 5 Elements Gem and Mineral in front of their storefront and ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20. Over a dozen vendors came to sell their wares and promote their businesses.

One booth, operated by Desiree Mengel and sold under the brand name “DN Mengel Minerals,” sells minerals and crystals from all around the world as well as carvings of pop culture mascots like Sanrio’s My Melody or Pokemon’s Squirtle.

“I just absolutely love the fluorite. It’s fluorescent and they’re just really cute cubes,” Mengel said. “But if you’re going to ask me what moves the best, it’s definitely the little carvings. I bring those in because it’s what people want, but my passion is the fluorite.”

Mengel has been a lifelong rock hounder, but she didn’t open DN Mengel Minerals until around a year ago. Before that, she was a farmer. She only resorted to selling crystals after her barn burned down.

“I lost everything and went into a deep depression and used all my insurance money to start this,” Mengel said.

The story seems to have a happy ending for Mengel though, as she says she loves what she does.

“The people that I meet are really what’s the best about this business,” she said. “Not only the customers, but all the relationships you make with the different members.”

Another vendor at the festival, Ariel McCoy, owns and operates the crystal shop Inspiring Alignments in Eugene. McCoy became interested in crystals and the geological process after taking an LLC geology course. She took knowledge from the class and applied her own love for the metaphysical to make her shop what it is today.

“My store is a little bit of both where we can talk about like the mineral makeup, but also the
Energetic makeup of the stones,” McCoy said.

McCoy has been collecting stones since 2010 and has had her store for four years now. One of McCoy’s favorite stones that she pointed out was the green serpentinite from the Ural Mountain mines in Russia. The Ural Mountains range is one of the oldest in the world with a deep history of the metaphysical.

“They each carry a unique energy and come from different locations all around the world,” she said. “I also feel like I use stones from different locations as a way to feel like I can travel the world without leaving home.”

The serpentinite stone is a mixture of serpentine and other minerals which can be hard to find. But serpentine itself is rather common all around Oregon.

“I’ve actually gone on a field trip with LCC and we chipped away at a cliff of a serpentine,” McCoy said. “It was really cool, so there’s like some memory tied into it as well.”

In addition to the crystals, Inspiring Alignments sells a number of things including locally made products and artwork from local artists. McCoy is primarily a tie dye artist and sells custom tie dye clothing through the store as well.

“I love the custom tie dyes where someone’s like, ‘this is my size, these are the colors I like, can you make me something?’”

Both of these vendors are on the move if you want to check them out. At the moment, DN Mengel Minerals does not have a physical store, but can be found on Instagram.

DN Mengel Minerals Instagram
Inspiring Alignments: 1120 Bailey RD, Suite 1

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Attendees gather at the punk clothing swap at Sam’s Bonds Garage. The clothing swap encouraged people to bring their clothes to swap out with what they wanted from the tables. Alongside the swap, live music was present inside the bar. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Punk Positivity: an inclusive clothing swap at Sam Bond's Garage
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Four artists to watch in 2024
Project Pabst Returns to Portland for the 10th Season
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Summer cyclist: am I in over my head?
UO Chamber Choir performing at their Bon Voyage concert. Photo Courtesy Athena Delene
UO Chamber Choir departs for competitions
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
‘Inside Out 2’ is Pixar’s best sequel in ages
About the Contributor
Miles Cull
Miles Cull, Photographer
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in