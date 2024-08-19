Cox: Embrace nostalgia at Enchanted Forest

My Brat summer has largely consisted of working full-time, staying contemporary with Gen Alpha slang and 10 p.m. bedtimes. To coax myself out of this Beta rut, I decided to revisit every Oregonian’s childhood favorite: the frozen-in-time amusement park, Enchanted Forest.

In my few hours at Enchanted Forest, I soon rediscovered the whimsy that distinguishes these small, handmade parks from the glitz and glamor of industry giants. I became increasingly convinced of our duty, as the next generation of Oregon residents, to keep Enchanted Forest thriving.

But, why would we, as college students, invest our limited time and funds in Enchanted Forest?

First and foremost, fostering our sense of fun and nostalgia — at a reasonable price — is invaluable.

“I remember first going to Enchanted Forest with my aunt when I was eight. Going back as an adult brought back a lot of good memories,” OSU sophomore Michelle Creitz said.

Fairytale Lane, Enchanted Forest’s first attraction, provides sentimental value. While walking through 1970s depictions of classic fairy tales, you can’t help but be transported back to a time of simplicity and magic.

Creitz added, “Fairytale Lane made me feel like a kid again.”

Additionally, the prices are reminiscent of pre-2024 inflation. Alas, I miss $2 soft drinks.

Few modern amusement parks are handmade, especially by one family. Enchanted Forest stands apart, with the Tofte family to thank for writing each song featured in attractions and the construction of the park itself.

“My father [Roger Tofte] built the park in seven years while holding down three jobs at once. We opened in 1971 with only a piece of butcher paper attached to the fence,” Susan Vaslev, the eldest daughter of the family and current co-manager of the park, said in an interview.

When COVID-19 hit, the Tofte family, along with the park, embodied resilience. With no income for months, Enchanted Forest appeared to be doomed.

“I don’t know what business can go that long without any form of income,” Vaslev said.

With support from generations of guests and over $400,000 in GoFundMe donations, Enchanted Forest lives on today.

While the appeal is less obvious for our age group, Enchanted Forest is the perfect getaway for UO students. It’s an opportunity for a creative and mental refresh and only an hour’s drive away.

Where else can you simultaneously shock a Hinge date with your spontaneity and explore the tales of childhood?