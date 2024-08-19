Oregon’s weapons out wide

The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 passing offense broke team records. No Duck ever threw for more single-season yards than departing quarterback Bo Nix. No Duck had more single-season receiving yards than his now-Broncos teammate, Troy Franklin, and no Duck had more single-season receptions than Nix’s adoptive brother Tez Johnson.

Of that group, only Johnson returns for 2024. With that in mind, how is it that the 2024 receiving corps might be even better? Is it possible that Oregon’s passing offense gets even more explosive?

The Ducks enter the 2024 college football season with perhaps the nation’s best overall roster. The team is full of talent, but its crown jewel may be the receiving corps, which publications like PFF, CBS Sports and On3 ranked as the nation’s best.

“We’re the best receiving room in the country,” Johnson said at Oregon’s media day. “As a group, nobody can touch us.”

Johnson came to Oregon in 2023 as a junior transfer from Troy University, where he’d had two solid seasons following 2020’s COVID year. Despite his skills, Johnson was known by many for being Nix’s adoptive brother.

That narrative changed during the season, as Johnson’s form continued to improve. He broke out against California in early November, when he hauled in 12 catches (his season high) for 180 yards (another season high) and two touchdowns.

He capped the season off with an impressive Fiesta Bowl, in which he tallied 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. Those catches brought his season total to 86, which broke Oregon’s single-season record. He took those 86 catches for 1,182 yards (the third most in UO single-season history) and ten touchdowns (tied for fourth most).

Despite elevating his game in 2023, Johnson is focused on the future. “It doesn’t matter what I did last year,” Johnson said. “I haven’t done anything this year.”

This year, Johnson will line up alongside Texas A&M University transfer Evan Stewart to form what PFF’s Max Chadwick called “the best receiver duo in the sport.”

Stewart spent his first two seasons in an A&M offensive scheme that drew criticisms from players and pundits alike, ultimately resulting in the departure of head coach Jimbo Fisher and 2023 offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Despite his tantalizing blend of speed, agility and route-running prowess, Stewart never achieved more than 500 yards or four touchdowns and ultimately decided to transfer. 247 Sports ranked Stewart as the No. 1 receiver and No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal.

Stewart said that a chance to increase production was what drew him to Oregon.

“Everyone says I lack the production, which in my eyes, I do,” Stewart said. “Seeing Troy [Franklin] and Tez [Johnson] do the production they did last year, I definitely feel like I can do that or even more.”

Now a Duck, Stewart should instantly become one of quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s favorite targets. “I just want to help this team be the best team,” Stewart said.

While Johnson and Stewart occupy most of the spotlight, Gabriel will have plenty of other quality wideouts to throw to. Senior Traeshon Holden and junior Gary Bryant Jr. proved their skills in supporting roles last season.

“My role is going to be whatever I make it,” Holden said. “Whenever the ball comes to me, I know what I’m gonna do with it.” Holden had 37 catches for 452 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

“I feel like I’m one of the best receivers in the country,” Holden said. “All I gotta do is show the country, and I feel like I’m gonna do that.”

2023 was Bryant Jr.’s first year with the Ducks after two years at USC. Bryant Jr. tallied 30 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns and is excited to compete against teammates and opponents alike in 2024.

“My expectation is to go out there and win,” Bryant Jr. said. “That’s all I came here for, even last year, was to help this team go to a national championship and win it.”

Fans can also expect to get a first real look at 2023 five-star receiving prospect Jurrion Dickey, who’s previously been limited by injury. “Coming into this season, I feel like I upgraded a lot,” Dickey said. Offensive coordinator Will Stein called Dickey “a phenomenal player” who’s “ready now.”

The Ducks are loaded on the outside. If Gabriel can consistently put the ball in these receivers’ hands, it could free up his to hoist Oregon’s first ever national championship trophy.