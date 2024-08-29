Idaho comes to town

Oregon will begin its 2024 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the visiting University of Idaho Vandals. Duck fans have been looking forward to what seems a promising year of football and will get their first look at the much-hyped 2024 squad when the season opener kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

Oregon is listed as a 44.5-point favorite against the Vandals, who haven’t beaten the Ducks since 1950. Oregon has won the last 23 matchups and holds an all-time record of 52 wins, four ties and three losses when facing Idaho.

Idaho will be led by third-year head coach Jason Eck, who holds a record of 16-9 across two winning seasons in the Big Sky Conference and seems to have turned the program around. 2022 was the team’s first winning season since 2016, and a 9-4 record in 2023 resulted in the team’s first two consecutive winning seasons since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

Eck began his coaching career as an offensive line coach at Idaho in 2004 and served as an offensive line and/or tight end coach at various FCS programs until 2022, when he returned to Idaho to assume his first head coaching position. Eck recently signed an extension that will keep him coaching the Vandals until 2028.

“Getting that was awesome, and it was good to see the appreciation for what we had done,” Eck said at the Big Sky Conference’s preseason media day. “We’re excited about what we’ve accomplished here.”

In 2023, the Vandals reached the FCS playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1995. Following last year’s success, Eck’s Vandals are ranked third in Big Sky Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll and seventh in the preseason FCS Coaches’ Poll, which considers 129 teams from 13 conferences.

Idaho will see eight starters return from a defense that led the Big Sky in yards allowed per game last year. However, this year’s Vandals offense has undergone some changes.

Last year’s starting quarterback, Gevani McCoy, transferred to Oregon State University before his junior year. Both of last year’s leading wideouts, Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson, moved on in pursuit of NFL careers.

Also gone from Idaho’s 2024 roster is Anthony Woods, who was a major weapon last year as the Vandals’ starting running back. Last year, Woods tallied 207 carries for 1,155 yards (10th most in FCS) and 16 touchdowns (fourth most). Now a junior, Woods will play for the Big 12’s University of Utah Utes in 2024.

Despite these departures, Eck has plenty of returning players to be confident about. “Our O-line and D-line is really back, pretty much intact,” Eck said. “I think those guys have really come along, and I think that’s really the recipe to win in FCS football.”

Third-year sophomore quarterback Jack Layne will step into the spotlight this year after redshirting his freshman season and appearing as McCoy’s backup in 2023. Layne started once last season against Idaho State University, where he completed 20 of 26 passes for 275 yards and six touchdowns and turned in a 63-21 victory.

Layne’s main offensive weapon is not yet clear. Sophomore wideout Jordan Dwyer could step up after taking 20 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. In the backfield, juniors Elisha Cummings and South Dakota State University transfer Nate Thomas will likely compete for snaps.

“This team has to make its own identity,” Eck said. That identity will face a tough first test in Eugene on Saturday, when Eck will face off against Dan Lanning and the No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks.