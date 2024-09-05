‘On Innovation’, Part II: Plight of the backup

College quarterbacks are getting older.

Three of the six first-round quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft spent more than four years in college football. Seven of the starters for the AP’s top-10 teams have either spent five years with their school or made at least one transfer. Coaches, increasingly, are innovating by trusting the steady hand.

They’ve chosen to endorse veteran leadership — even if it comes at the cost of years in the program. It’s the movement across football. Last year, Oregon’s Bo Nix became the all-time collegiate leader in starts.

Left adrift are the numerous sought-after star underclassmen signal-callers.

True sophomore Dante Moore committed to Oregon out of high school, but with the starting spot taken by the incumbent Bo Nix, Moore flipped to UCLA. The former five-star, class of 2022 recruit got the starting call in five games for the Bruins, but made the decision to return to Eugene in the offseason amidst the departure of Bruins head coach Chip Kelly.

“DG, you know, he’s been in college football quite some time now,” Moore told GoDucks, “and when I first got here, I said, ‘No cold shoulder, no bad blood at all.’ I’m just thankful to be around him.”

“DG” is sixth-year fellow transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who’s been named the starter by Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning. In a move that goes against what many young quarterbacks have chosen in the new era of college football, Moore will not transfer from Oregon, learn from the best, and wait for his chance.

Malachi Nelson didn’t expect to wait — not this long.

Like Moore, Nelson, the former ESPN No. 1 overall recruit (Moore was No. 2), initially committed to a powerhouse: the University of Southern California out of the class of 2023. After battling an injury and failing to win the backup seat to reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the freshman ended up redshirting his 2023 season with the Trojans. Nine months later, with Miller Moss the favored signal-caller at USC, Nelson announced his transfer to high-level Group of Five Boise State University.

Only Nelson lost the position battle again, this time to sophomore Maddux Madsen. Now, instead of remaking his name with an outside chance at the new College Football Playoff, he must sit and wait, once again.

Some 10 days before the decision to bench Nelson was announced, the quarterback spoke to media in Boise.

“I think everybody wants to start,” Nelson said. “I think Maddux would be lying if he said he didn’t want to start, but that’s the name of the game. That’s how football works.”

In an era where the quarterback with the most experience is often favored, both Nelson and Moore will gain theirs from the bench. Moore will be the favorite to take over from Gabriel, who is the current favorite to win the Heisman and is set to leave college football at the end of the year. Moore will have two playing years left in his career.

He explained his relationship with Gabriel in-depth before the season — detailing how he asks the veteran constant questions and implicitly trusts his teammate.

“The biggest thing as a quarterback is getting developed,” Moore said at Oregon’s Media Day. “Being here [and] understanding that Dillon is a person who I can look up to…I really appreciate it.”

Nelson’s story is less clear. He’ll continue to back up Madsen in Boise, but the prized recruit may have another move on his horizon. Madsen, unlike Gabriel in Eugene, has at least two years left in his career. In January, Nelson will likely have to decide between fighting for the job in Boise or staking his hopes on yet another transfer.

In his availability, Nelson said he “loves” situations where he’s expected to fail — a “fourth and long” in a pressure-filled environment. Moore openly admits that “…it was, of course, challenging being out there [in his freshman year] — a lot of mistakes were made.” What both share is a mentality that will keep them in consideration for starting jobs across the board.

It’s innovation — in the sense that the Johnny Manziels and Trevor Lawrences of the world are increasingly scarce. It’s evolution in the sense that Moore, Nelson and their compatriots are trusting the process.

