Skip to Content
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Advertise
Advertise With Us!
Hayward Book
Board of Directors
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Photos: Oregon Ducks Narrowly Eke Out 37-34 Victory Over Boise State Broncos
Miles Cull
September 8, 2024
Traeshon Holden(1) Barely misses a catch in the endzone. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Miles Cull
Gallery
•
19 Photos
Miles Cull
Evan Stewart (7) Runs with the ball after catching a wide pass. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in photo
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
Photos: Oregon Ducks Volleyball comes up short 0-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Photos: NTT INDYCAR Series Comes to Portland
Photos: Oregon Football Practice August 27th, 2024
Photos: Demonstrators gather in response to UO's punitive actions toward past protesters
Photos: JPEGMAFIA's Lay Down My Life Tour
Close
Close Modal Window
Close