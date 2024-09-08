Photos: Oregon Ducks Narrowly Eke Out 37-34 Victory Over Boise State Broncos

Byline photo of Miles Cull
Miles Cull
September 8, 2024
Traeshon Holden(1) Barely misses a catch in the endzone. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Miles Cull
2024.09.07.EMG.MSC.DucksVsBroncos-19
Miles Cull
Evan Stewart (7) Runs with the ball after catching a wide pass. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
