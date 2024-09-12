Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



UO students react to 2024 presidential debate

Students share their reactions to Trump vs. Harris debate via online survey conducted by The Daily Emerald
Brandon Broch
September 12, 2024
The American Flag in front of a fall background. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Tuesday night, Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump met face-to-face for the first time for their only scheduled debate. The two candidates discussed hot button issues including immigration, abortion and the state of American democracy.

The Emerald conducted a survey where students shared their post-debate thoughts. University of Oregon senior Bevin Kelly responded that their support for Harris has been even more validated.

“It hasn’t changed, it further made me support Harris,” Kelly said in the survey.

Emily Stevens, a senior at UO, said that reproductive healthcare was another discussed issue.

“I fear that [the] wrong candidate will be elected and women will lose their human rights and that our country will be more divided than ever,” Stevens said.

When it came to debate performances, many students believed that Harris came more prepared and did a better job at answering the moderator’s questions compared to Trump. 

“Trump just kept dissing and arguing with not only Harris but with the moderators. [It was] very disrespectful behavior toward everyone in the room,” UO sophomore Em Wilkey said.  “Rather than acknowledging and answering questions, he critiqued Harris’ comments and answers.” 

Junior Kayla Chang said that Harris not only performed better than Trump, but she answered the questions with strong rhetoric.

“The issues most important to me are abortion and affordable healthcare. I think Harris is a huge advocate for affordable and accessible healthcare,” Chang said.

Using one word, students described their feelings about the debate as: unwell, fulfilled, good, concerned, nerve-racking, extreme, frustrated, pitiful, hopeful and scared.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
The American Flag in front of a fall background. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
What are your thoughts on the 2024 presidential debate?
Short Mountain Landfill is a permitted municipal landfill located south of Eugene. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lane County moves forward with controversial recycling plant
A barrier blocks the road to the top of Skinner Butte due to “fire risk” on August 12, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Local youth org works on wildfire containment in Eugene
Michelle Emmons stands amongst burnt trees near Oakridge, Ore. As a candidate for Oregon House District 12, she hopes to address her constituencies’ natural disaster response. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Who’s representing you?
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
More in community-news
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugene's new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Board's retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
Eugene resident speaks in support of Palestine at Eugene City Council meeting. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Electrification, Palestine and library funding dominate Eugene City Council meeting
More in Features
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz delivers flawed fun in directorial debut
Noah Whittington, (6) Jabbar Muhammad, (7) and Solomon Davis celebrate after a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
No. 7 Oregon survives in suspenseful 37-34 win over Boise State
Dillon Gabriel(8) celebrates his first touchdown to Tez Johnson(15) as an Oregon Duck. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Oregon vs Boise State: LIVE COVERAGE
The River Road - Santa Clara Volunteer Library held a large book sale from Aug. 24-25, 2024 at the Irving Grange in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lending books and helping hands at the Eugene annual book sale
Noah Whittington(6) leaps over two defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
Onye Ofoegbu (13) and Roberta Purashaj (21) attempt to block Torrey Stafford (4). The University of Oregon Ducks lost 3 sets to 0 against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers Friday.
Photos: Oregon Ducks Volleyball comes up short 0-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers
About the Contributor
Brandon Broch, City News Reporter