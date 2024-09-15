Skip to Content
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Advertise
Advertise With Us!
Hayward Book
Board of Directors
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Photos: Visiting UCLA women’s soccer defeats Oregon Ducks 2-1
Alexander Hernandez
September 15, 2024
Maddy Goldberg (0), the Oregon goalkeeper, watches the ball as it comes toward her during the women’s soccer game on Sept. 14, 2024. The UCLA women’s soccer team triumphed over the Oregon Ducks with a 2-1 win during their faceoff at Papé Field. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Alexander Hernandez
Gallery
•
22 Photos
Alexander Hernandez
Players run down the field during the women's soccer game on Sept. 14, 2024. The UCLA women's soccer team triumphed over the Oregon Ducks with a 2-1 win during their faceoff at Papé Field. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
Tags:
Pape field
UCLA
womens soccer
More to Discover
More in Features
Summer cyclist: sidelined by injury
Ducks find their explosion in Week 2
UO students react to 2024 presidential debate
Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz delivers flawed fun in directorial debut
Lane County moves forward with controversial recycling plant
No. 7 Oregon survives in suspenseful 37-34 win over Boise State
More in multimedia
Photos: Oregon Ducks Football narrowly ekes out a 37-34 victory over the Boise State Broncos
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
Photos: Oregon Ducks Volleyball comes up short 0-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Photos: NTT INDYCAR Series Comes to Portland
Photos: Demonstrators gather in response to UO's punitive actions toward past protesters
Photos: JPEGMAFIA's Lay Down My Life Tour
More in photo
Photos: Oregon Football Practice August 27th, 2024
Photos: Community gathers for annual Pride in the Park
Photos: Eugene holds event commemorating Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
Project Pabst Returns to Portland
Photos: Timbers defeat Club León to kick off Leagues Cup
Close
Close Modal Window
Close