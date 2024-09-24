Photos: University Of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Shuts Out Oregon State Beavers 3-0

Byline photo of Miles Cull
Miles Cull
September 24, 2024
Michelle Ohwobete (19) jumps to shoot the ball towards Amanda Burns (7) and Kalli Schoening (22). The University of Oregon Ducks crushed the Oregon State Beavers 3-0 Sunday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Michelle Ohwobete (19) jumps to shoot the ball towards Amanda Burns (7) and Kalli Schoening (22). The University of Oregon Ducks crushed the Oregon State Beavers 3-0 Sunday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Miles Cull
2024.09.22.EMG.MSC.DucksVsBeaversVolleyBall-07
Miles Cull
Noemie Glover (3) reaches towards the ball as Annika Hester (4) and Kalli Schoening (22) attempt a block. The University of Oregon Ducks crushed the Oregon State Beavers 3-0 Sunday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
