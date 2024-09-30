Hot or Not: Eugene Edition

Here are the best, worst and just alright places to go in Eugene. All from the minds of our opinion writers
Byline photo of Beatrice Byrd
Byline photo of Claire Nowicki
Byline photo of Brianna Carrasquillo
Byline photo of Gracie Cox
Beatrice Byrd, Claire Nowicki, Brianna Carrasquillo, and Gracie Cox
September 30, 2024
Beergarden is located off 6th Ave in Eugene, Ore. The establishment houses many food carts and drinks to go along with the food. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Molly McPherson

Hot: Beergarden

Do you know where you can find me on a Tuesday at 7 p.m.? At The Garden — an unofficial nickname — with a chicken frickle sandwich in one hand and a unique cider in the other, winning trivia. — Beatrice Byrd

 

Hot: Alton Baker Park

I recently volunteered at the Native Plant Nursery, harvesting the seeds of local species you’ll find on your neighborhood trail. Along with its philanthropic benefits, the park offers a chill landscape to lounge, exercise or ponder life’s mysteries amidst trees and trails. — Brianna Carrasquillo

 

Meh: Trader Joe’s Seasonal Goods

Hear me out, I love Trader Joe’s excellent fall treats, especially seasonal honey apple crisps, butternut squash mac and cheese and pumpkin bread mix. But every time I shop, I leave with five items I didn’t plan for. This may be my fault, but nonetheless, they add up on my grocery receipt. — Claire Nowicki

 

Meh: Ring Cameras

Frequent Eugene break-ins are why many Eugene locals and Oregon students, unfortunately, need to purchase one. Yet, a positive — aside from additional security — is it’s become a way to document friends’ cute interactions on doorsteps for parties, get-togethers and some unbelievably “Eugene” moments caught on camera. — Claire Nowicki 

 

Not: Espresso Roma

With subpar vibes and chronically wrong coffee orders, I’d rather drink sweat from the Duck suit than another Roma latte. If this is your study spot of choice, reconsider.  — Gracie Cox

 

Not: Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

I’ve suffered severe mental whiplash over the Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew the last few fall seasons. Now, I keep my $5.45 to myself and make a better-for-you (and my wallet) version at home. Just one of many ways a bit of mindfulness helps me sip my day into motion each morning. — Brianna Carrasquillo

