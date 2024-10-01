Ruth: Tips and tricks for a successful gameday

As students are welcomed back to campus, Autzen Stadium’s student section eagerly awaits its next home game and the chance to be filled with the pure passion and energy that students are known to bring. Whether this will be your first season attending University of Oregon games or if you’re returning for another action-packed season, here is some tips on how to make your gameday experience as good as it should be. !

Get to Autzen early

Autzen Stadium was built in 1967, so it’s got some downsides — one being its congestion at its gates and concourse. If you plan on showing up 15 minutes before kickoff, I hope you’re prepared to miss the first 10 minutes of play and sit in the last rows of the student section.

The lines at the gates get worse as game time approaches and shoulder-to-shoulder congestion in both the concourse and student section means moving anywhere quickly is out of the question.

Gates typically open 90 minutes before kickoff for students. To ensure you beat the main crowd and get a decent seat in the student section, try and get in the stadium 45 minutes before kickoff.

Expect to lose cell service

Don’t plan on making any important phone calls or sending any text messages from the student section once you’re in the stadium. A packed Autzen is a death trap for cellular reception, so make sure you have a plan with your friends for if you get separated as you may not be able to call them. Don’t worry, though, you’ll still be able to capture videos of the team taking the field.

Don’t leave after “Shout!”

It’s never a good look for a team’s student section to clear out early, even during a win. Yet, it’s become common practice for students to leave at the end of the third quarter. Stay and cheer your Ducks on to the final whistle. That way, you can go down on the field for fun pictures following the conclusion of the game.

Embrace the traditions

Learn the fight song, chants and songs from the other students to really feel like a part of the team. Have fun, be safe and cheer loud!