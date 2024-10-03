Big Ten Recap: Week 5

Most Oregon fans experienced quite the wait for the Ducks’ 8:00 p.m. kickoff in their win over UCLA. To kill the time, many football fans turned to the incredible slate of games that Week 5 had to offer. For those who didn’t, take some time to catch up on the Big Ten’s latest scores.

No. 13 USC fights back to take down Wisconsin 38-21

Things looked grim for the ranked Trojans (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) as they trailed the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) 21-10 at the half. But, the second half highlighted USC’s grit, as Lincoln Riley’s team scored 28 unanswered points to mount the comeback. A pick-six late in the fourth quarter sealed the Badgers’ second loss of the season and earned USC its first Big Ten Conference win in program history.

No. 9 Penn State stifles No. 19 Illinois 21-7 to remain unbeaten

The latest Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) whiteout was never going to result in anything but a Nittany Lion victory. Even after Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored on its opening possession, Penn State responded with a touchdown of its own. After that initial drive, the Illini were held scoreless in a contest where they accumulated only 219 total yards. An interception that led directly to points finished off Penn State’s win and sent those in attendance at Happy Valley home… happy.

Minnesota’s rally not enough in 27-24 loss to No. 12 Michigan

The Golden Gophers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) trailed Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) 21-3 at the half, but flipped a switch in the second half to nearly upset the Wolverines at the Big House. Despite only having 38 rushing yards and turning the ball over three times, Minnesota was able to hang with Michigan, raising concerns about the defending national champions.

Indiana starts 5-0 with 42-28 win over Maryland

Who would’ve thought the Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) would start the season so hot? Five hundred ten total yards of offense led to a clinic as Indiana handed Maryland (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) another conference loss. The Hoosiers are 5-0 for the first time since 1967 while Oregon’s Week 11 opponent (the Terrapins) look like less and less of an upset threat with each week that passes.

No. 3 Ohio State dominates Michigan State in 38-7 win

The Buckeyes are legit. Any noise that the Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) may have made with their 3-0 start was quickly silenced by Ryan Day’s squad. Michigan State turned the ball over thrice in the loss, and was blanked in the second half. Oregon should now have plenty of tape on its next two opponents as it hosts both MSU and Ohio State over the next two weeks.

Nebraska uses big fourth quarter to thump Purdue 28-10

With the game scoreless at the half, many likely changed their channels to a better game. They missed a fourth-quarter surge from the Cornhuskers’ (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) offense to down Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) in its first conference game of the season. The Boilermakers’ offense was simply not up to par, and rushed for 52 yards on 30 attempts in the loss. If Nebraska can continue to play solid ball, Matt Rhule’s quad could be seen in the rankings again before long.

Rutgers holds off Washington 21-18 for Friday night win

For the first time since joining the Big Ten, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 4-0. A Friday night nail-biter against the Huskies (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) earned Rutgers its biggest win of the season. The Scarlet Knights jumped ahead in the first half and fought off a late Huskies rally. A missed field goal as time expired finished off the thrilling statement win. Washington is now 2-1 all-time against Rutgers.