Pro Ducks: rookie edition

There’s plenty of pro Ducks in the National Football League. Through four weeks of the season, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what Oregon’s rookies are going to be given in their first year. Last year’s starting quarterback Bo Nix has the job in Denver with the Broncos while other key parts of the 2023 Oregon offense have found roles elsewhere. Defense has been less successful — but there’s hope for the future.

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Nix was drafted with the 12th overall pick to a team with an at-best questionable situation under center. The Broncos picked up Zach Wilson and kept career backup Jarrett Stidham on the roster, but the former Duck won the starting job out of training camp. He’s faced largely stingy defenses so far — Week 1 saw him held to 138 passing yards on 26 completions and two interceptions against the Seattle Seahawks before a similar 20-35, two-pick performance against Pittsburgh in Week 2.

In Week 3, though, Nix began to look more comfortable. After an average completion depth of 5.15 yards through two weeks, he improved to 6.0 in a three-score win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nix’s legs have also benefited a struggling Denver offense; he ran one in to make it a one-score game in Week 1 before opening the scoring against the Bucs with a three-yard scramble.

While the Denver offense has largely struggled, they enter Week 5 sitting at 2-2, and nursing a two-game winning streak. In an up-in-the-air AFC West division, there’s still hope for Nix to show his skills.

Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

Franklin’s situation is largely different from Nix’s. The two connected for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, when Franklin set a school record in both categories. Even with Denver wideout Jerry Jeudy off to Cleveland, though, Franklin didn’t win a starting spot out of camp, and has been made to settle for scarce opportunities. He was unrostered for the Seattle game and only got one target in Week 2 before grabbing 2 for 11 yards against Tampa Bay and two receptions in a 10-9 win over the Jets in Week 4.

After the wideout fell to the fourth round in the NFL draft, his path to a starting spot got more difficult. He’s got chemistry and a familiar face in Denver, though, and could have a leg up on some of his teammates if need be.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving was a major counterpunch to Oregon’s air efficiency in 2023. The then-junior rushed for over 1,000 yards for a second-straight season and punched it in 11 times. Selected in the fourth round, he’s been the team’s leading rusher through four weeks for a competitive Bucs group in a toss-up NFC South division. Last year’s leading rusher, Rachaad White, has battled injury and illness, and Irving has been the one to step up.

He projected as an elusive, multi-talented back out of college. He hasn’t seen a large share of targets yet, but some of that is down to Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s scheme and the presence of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin rather than Irving’s deficiencies. Even when White inevitably returns to the starting lineup, look for Irving to get carries as a backup. His first few games have been a success.

Evan Williams, S, Green Bay Packers

Williams was another of the fourth-round Ducks. He entered a Packers defense that ranked 10th in the league in points against in 2023, and will have the chance to learn from a group that includes star cornerback Jaire Alexander and free agency pickup Xavier McKinney. He’s been making plays early, including a game-ending interception in Green Bay’s Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

He’s not going to have a starting role yet, but the safety has made a name for himself early on. He charted a tackle in the Packers’ Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, and should continue to get on the field in passing situations.

Brandon Dorlus, DE, Atlanta Falcons and Jamal Hill, LB, Houston Texans

Two other Ducks off the 2023 roster have found their way into NFL locker rooms, including defensive end Brandon Dorlus and linebacker Jamal Hill. Dorlus is listed as the third left defensive end on the Atlanta Falcons’ roster, and Hill is currently sitting on the Houston Texans’ bench. Atlanta picked up outside linebacker Matthew Judon in free agency to improve its pass rush, but Dorlus won’t always compete directly with the former Patriot. If he gets on the field this season, it’ll likely be in heavy fronts and situations that can use his impressive athleticism.