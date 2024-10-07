Athlete of the Week: Cloe Chase

Miles Cull Cloe Chase (6) poses as the Ducks starting lineup is announced. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the University of Oregon Ducks 1-0 Sunday, September 29 2024. (Miles Cull/Emerald)

The 2023 Oregon soccer season was defined by freshmen presence on the roster. This season is a completely different story — except for the glue of the Ducks’ backline, Cloe Chase.

Chase is a local product, hailing from Springfield. She played at Marist Catholic High School and tallied the fifth-highest goal total in Oregon high school history with 118 goals. Despite her prowess as an attacker with the Spartans, Chase pivoted to playing center-back with Oregon.

“It was definitely different because I had never really played defense,” Chase said after her debut against Seattle University, which she expressed she was “nervous” about due to the new position. “I took it as a learning experience and I’m going to play my role and contribute to the team. I just have to follow the footsteps of previous players.”

Last season the Ducks went winless. The worst record in program history was, in part, due to having 15 freshmen — a total that ranked second among Power Five schools.

Head coach Graeme Abel made it a mission to go out and recruit veteran players from the transfer portal in the offseason. Many are starters along with Chase, who has started in all but one match.

“I definitely didn’t expect to play this much,” Chase said ahead of conference action. “[The coaching staff] constantly tell me that they trust me. I’m just taking their word for it and trying to go out there and play my best game.”

The center-back said that getting a lot of playing time early in her collegiate career built her confidence by knowing that the team has her back.

“Cloe’s obviously getting way more playing time than I did my freshman year and she’s doing great,” senior goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg said. “I think it’s good for her as a freshman to get this time under her belt early because as she grows into the game it’ll help her.”

Chase admitted that the collegiate game is “a big transition” but feels like she’s “been up to the task.” She’s proven that with her countless clearances to apply pressure on opposing offenses — and just a freshman, Chase is in for the long haul.