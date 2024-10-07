Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald



How to vote in Oregon

With election day less than one month away, some may find themselves asking: How do I vote?
Mathias Lehman-Winters
October 7, 2024
A student drops of their ballot as a demonstration of the importance of casting a vote safely. In Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 2, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)

There are 28 days until the Nov. 5 2024 general election. For some Oregonians, this election will be one of their first times voting or first time voting
from a new address. Here is some information on how to register to vote in Oregon.

For Oregon residents who recently moved to Oregon from out of state, there are two ways to register to vote: online and via voter registration card.

Residents looking to register online must show a valid Oregon drivers license, permit or ID card issued by the DMV.

If a resident does not have any of these forms of identification they can still use an online voter registration application. Upon entering the requested information, which includes an Oregon address and the last four digits of one’s social security number, applicants must print out their form and deliver it to their county elections office.

For those in Eugene, this would be at the Lane County Elections office at 275 W 10th Ave in downtown Eugene.

For those who do not wish to register online, they may pick up a voter registration form from the Lane County Elections office, and then return it upon completion. They also may mail their form in.

Any legal citizen over the age of 16 is permitted to register to vote in the State of Oregon. However they must be 18 years of age or older to receive a
ballot. The deadline to become a registered voter in Oregon is Oct. 15.

For voters who are already registered to vote in Oregon, but want to register at a new address, they have until 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 5) to change their registration and cast a ballot.

However, if a resident is updating their registration close to an election, they may have to request their ballot at the Lane County Elections office, as
they will not be receiving it in the mail.

For voters who are in Eugene but want to vote in their home state — some of the over 11,000 out-of-state students attending the University of Oregon, for example — they may request an absentee ballot. Individuals requesting absentee ballots should fill out an Absentee Ballot Request Form and return it to the Lane County Elections office.

Residents can check to make sure their voter registration is up to date and track the status of their ballot with the Oregon Secretary of State’s site, My Vote.

On Oct. 16, the day after the Oregon voter registration deadline, ballots will begin to be mailed to voters. They will continue to be mailed out to all approximately three million registered Oregon voters until Oct. 22.

The last day to mail in an absentee or replacement ballot is Oct. 31, on Halloween.

Nov. 5 is election day. Voters will have until 8 p.m. on election day to either drop off their ballot at an official dropbox or have their ballot in the mail and postmarked.

Any ballots received after this date and time will be excluded from the count.

About the Contributor
Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, EMG Board Student Representative
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias's third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.