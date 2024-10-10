Photos: No. 11 Oregon secures a win over No. 16 USC 3-0

Byline photo of Alyssa Garcia
Alyssa Garcia
October 10, 2024
Oregon celebrates after winning the first set. The Oregon volleyball team completes a sweep over No. 16 University of Southern California 3-0 on Oct. 9, 2024, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Oregon celebrates after winning the first set. The Oregon volleyball team completes a sweep over No. 16 University of Southern California 3-0 on Oct. 9, 2024, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Alyssa Garcia
2024.10.09.EMG.AMG.VolleyballvsUSC-24
Alyssa Garcia
Oregon cheers on their teammates on the court. The Oregon volleyball team completes a sweep over No. 16 University of Southern California 3-0 on Oct. 9, 2024, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in multimedia
A demonstrator attempts to reignite the partially-burnt Israeli flag outside of the EMU as the march continues on Oct. 7, 2024. Protesters gathered for the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and show solidarity with its victims. The march began at the Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse and ended at the corner of E 18th Ave. and University St. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Protesters rally and march, marking one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
The University of Oregon wearing custom cancer awareness patches. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon (6) defeats Michigan State University 31-10
Students marching towards Johnson Hall to deliver President Scholz a letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon’s labor unions rally on campus and deliver “a letter of condemnation” to President Scholz
Evan Stewart and the Oregon Ducks walk into the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium as they prepare for their first BIG 10 conference matchup. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins in its first Big Ten Conference game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 28, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: The Oregon Ducks cruise to victory against the UCLA Bruins in their inaugural BIG 10 matchup
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Photos: First year Ducks move into their dorms ahead of classes beginning
Mimi Colyer (15) prepares to serve the ball. (JR Quint/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon Women's Volleyball Defeats Indiana 3-1
More in photo
Two Oregon volleyball players blocked a fast spike from an Illinois player, defending their side of the court. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Crush University of Illinois 3-0
Ricky Montgomery performs at the McDonald Theatre on Sep. 24, 2024. Montgomery brought "The Rick Tour" to Eugene, Ore., with supporting band Ray Bull as the show's opener. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Ricky Montgomery brings "The Rick Tour" to the McDonald Theatre
Michelle Ohwobete (19) jumps to shoot the ball towards Amanda Burns (7) and Kalli Schoening (22). The University of Oregon Ducks crushed the Oregon State Beavers 3-0 Sunday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Photos: University Of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Shuts Out Oregon State Beavers 3-0
Sigrun Trewe—a family member of Jacob Trewe, one of the defendants facing charges—holds a Palestinian flag sign in from of their face at the demonstration on Sep. 23, 2024. People gathered at the Wayne L. Morse Free Speech Plaza in support of the "Eugene 19"—a group of protesters who were arrested and charged as a result of a previous protest which blocked off a portion of I-5—and calling for their charges to be dropped. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Demonstrators gather in support of "Eugene 19" protesters facing charges
Star receiver for the Oregon Ducks, Tee Johnson (15), takes a moment to himself as he is surrounded by Beaver Orange smoke. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: The Oregon Ducks take care of business against their in-state rivals in their first meeting as a BIG 10 team, 49-14
Maddy Goldberg (0), the Oregon goalkeeper, watches the ball as it comes toward her during the women's soccer game on Sept. 14, 2024. The UCLA women's soccer team triumphed over the Oregon Ducks with a 2-1 win during their faceoff at Papé Field. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Visiting UCLA women's soccer defeats Oregon Ducks 2-1
More in Sports
University of Oregon running back, Jordan James (20), out runs the Michigan State defense and scores. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Dominating on the ground
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
Week 7 has major implications
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) pounds his chest in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Pro Ducks: Defensive Spotlight
Evan Stewart (7) and Tez Johnson (15) celebrate together after Evan Stewart caught a touchdown right before the end of the first half. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Early struggles for Evan Stewart
Week 6 Big Ten Recap
Week 6 Big Ten Recap
Noah Whittington (6) gets an outside carry inside the Redzone. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
‘The hay is never in the barn’: How the Ducks are preparing to fly in primetime