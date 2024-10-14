Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Low out-of-state enrollment will lead to an increase in tuition for upcoming years

Lower than predicted out-of-state enrollment rates are going to cause an increase in tuition for the class of 2029
Corey HoffmanOctober 14, 2024
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald

The University of Oregon’s admissions office overestimated the number of enrolled out-of-state students for the 2024-2025 school year by 448 students, resulting in subsequent tuition increases for next year’s incoming class.

With a tuition-driven budget, the university is expected to raise tuition by 3% for the class of 2029 for both in-state and out-of-state students after not reaching its initial enrollment goal. With the Oregon Guarantee, which locks tuition prices for students for five years, only next year’s cohort is expected to receive an increase. 

According to the Board of Trustees meeting minutes from Sept. 16 and 17, 2,984 out-of-state students were projected to enroll in 2024. The actual enrollment was 2,536 students.

Although the out-of-state numbers are significantly lower than the projected numbers, there is still an increase in out-of-state enrollment from last year. In 2023, the number of enrolled non-resident students was 2,491.

Anna Schmidt-MacKenzie is the university’s associate vice president and chief of staff for the Division of Student Services and Enrollment Management. 

“With the Oregon Guarantee, the only increases that happen are for the next cohort, and [students] have a guarantee for five years. So for this year’s students, there will be no increase in tuition or fees. The first possible increase would be for the next cycle,” Schmidt-MacKenzi said. 

According to Schmidt-MacKenzie, changes in tuition are proposed by the Tuition and Fees Advisory Board, which is made up of faculty, staff and students. TFAB meets routinely throughout the year and presents the increases to the Board of Trustees in March 2025 for approval.  

Tuition for the class of 2029 is expected to rise by 3%, an increase, Schmidt-MacKenzie said.

“That’s pretty normal. I think if you look at the past five years, it’s been three and a half to no more than four and a half percent increases.” 

According to the Office of the President, the out-of-state tuition for the 2024 undergraduate cohort is $41,865.30 per year for five years and the in-state tuition is $13,403.25 per year for five years. 

Jamie Moffitt is UO’s senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At the Sept. 16 and 17 Board of Trustees meeting, she projected that despite the smaller than targeted non-resident enrollment, the financial impact won’t be felt for a few years. 

“This is due to the fact that the small COVID[-19] class from fall of 2020 completed its fourth year in June 2024 with many of those students graduating. This class is being replaced with the larger, though below target, fall 2024 class, which creates a one-time boost to tuition revenue,” Moffitt said in the Board meeting minutes.

The state of Oregon is currently ranked 44th in the nation for per-student state investments for higher education, according to the State Higher Education Finance Report. UO receives a lower level of state support compared to other Oregon public institutions. 

According to the UO Transparency and Accountability website, in 2019, UO received $72.4 million in total funding from the state, while Oregon State University received $211.3 million and Portland State University received $97.6 million. This has resulted in UO relying more heavily on student tuition. 

This year, according to UO spokesperson Eric Howald, the school is receiving roughly $90 million from the state with a budget of roughly $600 million. 

The two main sources of UO’s budget are student tuition and state government support, and they cover a majority of the university’s academic operating costs. 

“Many of our expenses have to do with our faculty and staff. Labor costs are high. They’re roughly 80% of our budget. That three and a half to four [percent] increases in tuition [are] a reflection of those higher costs and many of those rest with the labor market,” Schmidt-MacKenzie said.

In order to predict the number of enrolled students each year, Schmidt-MacKenzie said, an enrollment team creates a “glide path of targets,” using different forms of data. 

“We look at how many students are applying to the University of Oregon, we look at data like, ‘How many people are coming to visit campus? Are they enjoying their campus experience?’” Schmidt-MacKenzie said. “We’re always trying to take that feedback and use that data to say, ‘How many students do we think are going to show up on day one or week four?’”   

The university is making plans to increase the number of out-of-state students at a faster rate, according to the Board of Trustees meeting minutes from Sept. 16 and 17. Moffitt announced plans for a new scholarship aimed at non-resident students. 

“As was discussed in the Board meeting last September for fall 2024 [FY25], the university launched a new scholarship program to attract more non-resident students. Roughly $16 million in incremental remissions was authorized with the aspiration of reaching a fall 2024 non-resident and international student class of 3,134 students.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in academics
Lauren Goss, inaugural Athletics Archivist in Special Collections and University Archives (SCUA), at the University of Oregon's Knight Library. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
UO libraries’ Lauren Goss becomes first athletics archivist on the West Coast
(File/Courtesy of UO)
Meet Jimmy Howard, UO’s New Interim Dean of Students
As a result of the University of Oregon&#8217;s approach to resuming research activity, Kris Wright, a doctoral student in the journalism school, has been able to go into Allen Hall to work on her dissertation since July. Wright says she feels safe doing so because the campus is currently empty. Many graduate employees are concerned about leading on-campus instruction this upcoming fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
What the new SOJC curriculum looks like
Students with Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation (GTFF) holding a sign for the protest. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO Campus Labor Council rallies for “threats to free speech”
Mariam Hassan, ASUO President, sits down for an interview with Daily Emerald reporters. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Q&A with ASUO President, Mariam Hassan
First year Ducks return from their class photo and pep rally at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore on Sept. 29, 2024. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Big Ten’s impact beyond athletics
More in campus
Kaitlin Olson delivers her pick during the final segment of the broadcast. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: ESPN'S College GameDay stops in Eugene for its 12th ever visit
A demonstrator attempts to reignite the partially-burnt Israeli flag outside of the EMU as the march continues on Oct. 7, 2024. Protesters gathered for the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and show solidarity with its victims. The march began at the Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse and ended at the corner of E 18th Ave. and University St. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Protesters rally and march, marking one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
(File/Corey Hoffman)
LIVE: Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in Eugene as Jewish organizations hold commemoration
Students marching towards Johnson Hall to deliver President Scholz a letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon’s labor unions rally on campus and deliver “a letter of condemnation” to President Scholz
Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted UO President John Karl Scholz&#8217; investiture ceremony, held inside Matthew Knight Arena and later vandalized the Duck statue outside of the arena, as well as windows, with red paint. (Norgren/Emerald)
Eleven UO students issued conduct charges relating to pro-Palestine demonstrations
The construction entrance to University Hall sits in the middle of a sidewalk between University Hall and Allen Hall. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Construction breakdown of recent UO projects
More in Features
Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with his ofeense after he runs in for a touchdown. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
No.3 Oregon tops No.2 Ohio State 32-31 in instant classic
Fans rush onto the field and celebrate with the team after the playclock winds down annoucning a Ducks victory. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: Number 3 Oregon Football defeats number 2 Ohio State in a nail-biter, 32-31
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before the game. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
LIVE COVERAGE: No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon
The Duck surfs in the crowd as the show kicks off. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
LIVE: Approximately 2,000 gathered as College GameDay broadcast begins
The College Gameday crew reacts after Lee Corso dawns the duck head and announces Oregon as his choice to win the game.&#160;Oregon hosts College Gameday bright and early on the Lillis lawn October 22, 2022 before their game against no.9 UCLA.&#160;(Liam Sherry/Daily Emerald)
ESPN College GameDay selects TV star as guest picker
Best versus the best: Oregon vs. Ohio State Preview
Best versus the best: Oregon vs. Ohio State Preview
About the Contributor
Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman, Campus News Reporter
Corey Hoffman is a first year student studying journalism and global studies with a minor in French. She has been involved in journalism since high school and hopes to one day be a foreign correspondent. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, hiking, playing soccer and crochet.