Taylor Bryan, a red shirt senior for the Ducks, throws her O during team introductions before the start of the game. The Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines faced off against each other Sunday, early afternoon. This game was Oregon’s senior night, and final game for the Ducks at Papé Field for the season. Both teams scored in the first half of the game, and no goals were scored in the second half. The final score was 1-1.