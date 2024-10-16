Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald



Step up to dance: 2nd Annual Oregon DesiFest

Second Annual Oregon DesiFest brought the community together, celebrating arts from Southern Indian culture on October 6th. Navarasa Dance Workshop was held the day before, which was open to the students and community members
Seira KitagawaOctober 16, 2024
Mason Cruz
A woman gets henna applied to her hand. Desi Fest, at Lane Community College, celebrated South Asian culture with performances, food, and activities on Oct. 5, 2024. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)

When Eugene local Shelby Rickard’s friend told her about the Navarasa Dance workshop, she was hesitant to join. Rickard said that she’s been a “shame-driven person,” but her friend encouraged her by telling her, “you can dance, and you should dance.”

The dance department at the University of Oregon often hosts workshops, taught by community and visiting dancers. The Navarasa Dance Workshop was held in the Gerlinger Annex on Friday, Oct. 5 in preparation for Oregon DesiFest 2024 and welcomed both students and community members.

Dr. Aparna Sindhoor and Anil Natyaveda from Navarasa Dance led the workshop as they prepared for the performance on the next day. “They are energetic, powerful, willing and wanting to share their culture,” Rickard said after the workshop.

Even though it was her first ever dance class, she danced in the front row confidently. “I feel like the call-and-response style of dance is way more approachable,” Rickard said “It was so involving, and I felt wrapped up in it. I didn’t even think how everyone else was doing. I am really really glad that I went.”

Rickard said, moving forward, she will be checking out more opportunities to dance in the community. “Coming and having the opportunity to do these things once in a while is special and exciting,” she said.

The workshop started with breathing exercises and basic stretching. Dr. Sindhoor introduced three parts of the workshop: dancing, martial arts and storytelling. “Storytelling is the most important part,” she said.

Oregon DesiFest 2024 took place on the day following the workshop It was hosted at the Lane Community College building 19, and was spread across several classrooms where visitors could enjoy food, fine arts and performances.

More than a hundred families and community members participated and many dressed up in traditional dress and jewelry. The vivid color brightened up the space and excelled conversations.

The event served “South Indian inspired food” for the guests including several types of curries, biriyani and desserts. After the meal, the performances started with a greeting from Natyaveda, the founder, director and producer of the festival. In his opening speech, he stated that their mission is “to elevate the hidden and emerging histories of the South Asian diaspora through the arts and humanities.”

A performer plays the cavaquinho for the audience. Desi Fest, at Lane Community College, celebrated South Asian culture with performances, food, and activities on October 5, 2024. (Mason Cruz/Emerald) (Mason Cruz)

Many of the performers were from the Eugene/Lane County community, including musicians, poets and dancers. Shaurya Narreddy, an 11-year-old dancer, performed an Indian Hip-Hop dance on the stage for the first time in his dance career.

Shaurya danced when he was younger and restarted in May with an instructor one-on-one. Soon after starting lessons, he said that all he wanted to do was dance. When his mother told him about DesiFest coming up, he said, “Okay, let’s do this.”

A mother and her child pose, showing off a portrait the child created. Desi Fest, at Lane Community College, celebrated South Asian culture with performances, food, and activities on October 5, 2024. (Mason Cruz/Emerald) (Mason Cruz)

“It is a lot of fun,” he said with confidence and excitement after his performance. He is now signed to perform at the Diwali, hosted by the UO South Asian Cultural Alliance (SACA), on November 9th.

From your first dance class to your first-ever dance performance; no matter where you are in your dance experience, there is so much to be involved in and learn from in this community. All it takes is taking the first step.

About the Contributor
Mason Cruz
Mason Cruz, Photographer