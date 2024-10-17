Pro Ducks — Rookie Spotlight

With some of the newest former Ducks continuing to show out at the next level, let’s take a look at how Oregon’s most recent class of graduates fared this week.

Evan Williams, Safety, Green Bay Packers

Williams turned heads when he was elected in the fourth round (111th overall) by the Packers last year, his play on the field has more than backed up Green Bay’s investment. The safety has enjoyed a rise through the Packers’ depth chart, earning another start in Week 6 and making the most of it by adding four total tackles and forcing a fumble. Appearing in just his third game of the season this past week, Williams has already tallied ten tackles, three passes defended, and an interception on the season. During his tenure as a Duck, he was known for his timely blitzes and coverage down-field, his NFL rookie campaign has brought on more of the same — this time with even more appreciation nationally.

Bucky Irving, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving has quickly cemented himself as a key cog in the Buccaneer’s offensive gameplan, earning a share of RB1 snaps since an early-season breakthrough. Irving once again impressed last Sunday, collecting 81 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. He also corralled a pair of catches for 24 yards, a strength of his coming out of college.

His biggest highlight-reel play of the day came when he broke free for a 31-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, a scamper where he broke several tackles, stiff-armed a defender and changed direction at will. Irving was known for his elusiveness out of the backfield, a trait that looks to be translating just fine against the best in the world.

Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

Just six weeks into his NFL career, Nix has steadily improved as the season has progressed. This time, it was the 24-year-old quarterback’s turn to battle back from a rough start — he had just 18 passing yards and an interception in the first half of action — to end the game with a positive statline despite a loss to former-Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Nix looked far more poised in the second half, finishing the contest with 19 completions for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 61 yards, continuing to prove himself as a legitimate dual-threat quarterback at the next level. It was far from Nix’s best showing of the season, however, it is one he will look to build upon going forward.

Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos

Franklin has seen limited playing time in his first year as a pro, however, his young career received a clear peak with the fourth-rounder hauling in a short redzone touchdown from his college teammate, Nix.

“I’m getting more reps out there, and seeing things better, the game is definitely slowing down a bit for me,” Franklin said postgame to Zac Stevens of DNVR_Broncos.

With the game starting to slow down, Franklin will look to reunite with Nix many more times as the season progresses.