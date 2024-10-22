Donate
Housing
Best signs at ESPN College GameDay

As the Ducks took on the Buckeyes, fans showed out for College Gameday with creative signs and duck prid
Claire CoitOctober 22, 2024
Molly McPherson
A staple of “GameDay” is the creative signs that grace the crowds. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

College GameDay was just over a weekend ago, and the school spirit of the Ducks was in full swing.

 

Students camped out all night on the grass in front of the Knight Library for a chance to be featured on the nationwide broadcast, ESPN College GameDay. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and anticipation as the No. 3 Ducks prepared to take on the No. 2 Buckeyes. 

 

But why? Why are students willing to show up on campus at midnight or even before, just for College GameSay? Here’s what one Duck fan had to say.  

 

“It’s electric out here. College GameDay is such a group event; the one night a year where it’s socially acceptable to stay up all night and root for the Ducks,” Declan McCarthy, UO student, said.

 

McCarthy said he thought the Ducks would win. When he was asked why, he said,  “It’s all about the energy in Autzen, loudest stadium in college football. The Ducks can’t lose here in Eugene.”

 

One of the most creative parts of College GameDay is the homemade signs that fans bring to the event. These signs not only express the vibrant school spirit of the Ducks but also represent the competitive nature of major football matchups like this one. Students showed up to the event sporting comedic signs berating the Ohio State Buckeyes or praising Oregon football’s head coach, Dan Lanning.

 

One sign held by an Oregon student said, “Lieutenant Dan” with a picture of Dan Lanning, referencing the iconic movie “Forrest Gump. Other signs made jokes about Ohio State’s mascot, the Buckeye nut. One said, “Great day for quackin’ nuts.”

 

Many signs also celebrated Oregon’s new star quarterback Dillon Gabriel. One sign, held by a particularly ecstatic fan, said, “I want Daddy Dillon.”

 

One exciting sign made a reference to Vanderbilt’s surprising win against Alabama. After the win, students carried the goalpost out of the stadium and threw it into the Cumberland River. The sign reads, “The Willamette River YEARNS for a goalpost.”

 

Some of the signs were even held up by the Oregon Duck himself.

 

The Duck stood on a platform behind the ESPN GameDay commentators, switching from sign to sign. His most viral was a sign that read, “Sydney Sweeney call me back”

 

Actress Sweeney ended up responding to the sign on her Instagram story, apologizing to the Duck and saying she had changed her phone number.

 

Another sign by the Duck said, “Ohio is a Walmart Michigan.” These signs sported by the Duck himself made a splash with viewers and the commentators themselves. The audience cheered loudly for each sign the Duck held and for his various antics throughout the broadcast. 

 

The combination of spirited fans, creative signs and one of the closest games of the season yet made Saturday, Oct. 12 a GameDay that will be hard to forget. With duck pride pulsing through the air, it’s safe to say that Eugene upheld the spirit of college football season to the fullest extent.

About the Contributor
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor
Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com