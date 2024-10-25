Photos: The Portland Timbers playoff hopes are crushed by a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps

Byline photo of Jonathan Suni
Jonathan Suni
October 25, 2024
Jonathan Rodríguez (14) collides with a Vancouver player as he looks to head the ball to a teammate. The Portland Timbers Football Club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 23, 2024 for the wildcard round of the MLS Playoffs. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Jonathan Rodríguez (14) collides with a Vancouver player as he looks to head the ball to a teammate. The Portland Timbers Football Club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 23, 2024 for the wildcard round of the MLS Playoffs. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
2024.10.23.EMG.JS.Timbers.vs.WhiteCaps-1
The stadium erupts in cheers and fireworks as the national anthem is played. The Portland Timbers Football Club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 23, 2024 for the wildcard round of the MLS Playoffs.
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in multimedia
Oregon middle blocker Onye Ofoegbu celebrates after a successful spike. The University of Oregon Ducks fought tooth and nail for a 3-2 win over the University of Washington Huskies Sunday. Now 13-2 in the season, the Ducks next play the University of Wisconsin Badgers Oct. 18. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Photos: University Of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Grind Out 3-2 Win Over University Of Washington Huskies
Dancers with Comunidad y Herencia Cultural perform at the Eugene BRIGHT Parade on Sept. 28, 2024. The parade marched into its second year, bringing lights, music and festivity to downtown Eugene. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Eugene BRIGHT Parade brings a second year of lights and festivity to town
Fans rush onto the field and celebrate with the team after the playclock winds down annoucning a Ducks victory. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: Number 3 Oregon Football defeats number 2 Ohio State in a nail-biter, 32-31
Kaitlin Olson delivers her pick during the final segment of the broadcast. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: ESPN'S College GameDay stops in Eugene for its 12th ever visit
Oregon celebrates after winning the first set. The Oregon volleyball team completes a sweep over No. 16 University of Southern California 3-0 on Oct. 9, 2024, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Photos: No. 11 Oregon secures a win over No. 16 USC 3-0
A demonstrator attempts to reignite the partially-burnt Israeli flag outside of the EMU as the march continues on Oct. 7, 2024. Protesters gathered for the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and show solidarity with its victims. The march began at the Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse and ended at the corner of E 18th Ave. and University St. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Protesters rally and march, marking one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
More in photo
Maddy Elmore throwing up an O with her hands as she cruises across the finish line, winning the womens race of the Dellinger Invite with a gap of 9.6 seconds. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon Ducks Crush the Dellinger Invite
Photos: Oregon vs. Michigan Women's Soccer played Sunday the 13th
Photos: Oregon vs. Michigan Women's Soccer played Sunday the 13th
The University of Oregon wearing custom cancer awareness patches. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon (6) defeats Michigan State University 31-10
Students marching towards Johnson Hall to deliver President Scholz a letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon’s labor unions rally on campus and deliver “a letter of condemnation” to President Scholz
Evan Stewart and the Oregon Ducks walk into the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium as they prepare for their first BIG 10 conference matchup. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins in its first Big Ten Conference game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 28, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: The Oregon Ducks cruise to victory against the UCLA Bruins in their inaugural BIG 10 matchup
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Photos: First year Ducks move into their dorms ahead of classes beginning
More in Sports
Ross James (92) punts the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team were defeated by the University of Washington Huskies in an away match at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on October 14, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Ranking the four Big Ten newcomers
Duck fans celebrate as the clock winds down in the 4th quarter. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
‘On Innovation,’ Part VI: I get chills
Evan Stewart and the Oregon Ducks walk into the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium as they prepare for their first BIG 10 conference matchup. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins in its first Big Ten Conference game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 28, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
A Traveling Flock
Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball down the field. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman hopes
Dan Lanning begins his post-game interview after beating The Ohio State. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Week 8 Big Ten Recap
Nikko Reed (9) and Tysheem Johnson (0) take down a UCLA receiver to stop the first down attempt. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins in its first Big Ten Conference game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 28, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon shuts out Purdue and believes it still be better