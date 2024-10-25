Skip to Content
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Advertise With Us!
Hayward Book
Board of Directors
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Sports Archives
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Visuals
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Sports Archives
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Visuals
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Photos: The Portland Timbers playoff hopes are crushed by a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps
Jonathan Suni
October 25, 2024
Jonathan Rodríguez (14) collides with a Vancouver player as he looks to head the ball to a teammate. The Portland Timbers Football Club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 23, 2024 for the wildcard round of the MLS Playoffs. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Gallery
•
17 Photos
The stadium erupts in cheers and fireworks as the national anthem is played. The Portland Timbers Football Club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 23, 2024 for the wildcard round of the MLS Playoffs.
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in multimedia
Photos: University Of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Grind Out 3-2 Win Over University Of Washington Huskies
Photos: Eugene BRIGHT Parade brings a second year of lights and festivity to town
Photos: Number 3 Oregon Football defeats number 2 Ohio State in a nail-biter, 32-31
Photos: ESPN'S College GameDay stops in Eugene for its 12th ever visit
Photos: No. 11 Oregon secures a win over No. 16 USC 3-0
Photos: Protesters rally and march, marking one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
More in photo
Photos: Oregon Ducks Crush the Dellinger Invite
Photos: Oregon vs. Michigan Women's Soccer played Sunday the 13th
Photos: University of Oregon (6) defeats Michigan State University 31-10
Photos: University of Oregon’s labor unions rally on campus and deliver “a letter of condemnation” to President Scholz
Photos: The Oregon Ducks cruise to victory against the UCLA Bruins in their inaugural BIG 10 matchup
Photos: First year Ducks move into their dorms ahead of classes beginning
More in Sports
Ranking the four Big Ten newcomers
‘On Innovation,’ Part VI: I get chills
A Traveling Flock
Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman hopes
Week 8 Big Ten Recap
Oregon shuts out Purdue and believes it still be better
Close
Close Modal Window
Close