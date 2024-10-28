UO Students reflect on voting, some for the first time

For some students, the 2024 election will be their first time voting. Both past voters and first-time voting students shared how they feel about participating in the democratic process.
Byline photo of Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman
October 28, 2024
A close up of “VOTE” on the side of the voting booths. Election voting 2024, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 16 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

As election day quickly approaches, some students at the University of Oregon reflect on voting in their first presidential election, and for a select few, their first election ever. 

Freshman class 

Logan Lau said he’s not focused on the election, but still plans to vote. 

“I guess I don’t keep up with politics too much. I’m more focused on my school work,” Lau said. However, Lau said he plans to receive his ballot in the mail as an out-of-state student from Hawaii. 

Piper Pellegrino said she’s excited to vote in her first election, and that the stakes of this presidential election are high. 

“The election feels bigger with the two candidates we have and what they’re individually supporting,” Pellegrino said. “I feel like there is a lot at stake for certain people and groups in the country. It is very interesting to have this be my first election.” 

Pellegrino, an Oregon resident, said she’s having her ballot mailed to her. 

“I am a little bit nervous [about getting my ballot] because I don’t know how it works or anything. My parents are helping me but I have the basic worries about the address being wrong or it’s not going to get to me.”

Emma Hong said she’s getting her ballot shipped to her home address and having her parents bring it to her.

“I’m kind of nervous. I didn’t even know I signed up at first, but it was just with my driver’s license,” Hong said.

For Hong, being involved in a presidential election is a big deal. 

“I’m one of the participants and it’s my first time,” Hong said. “It feels like it [is] just one vote but it has an impact at least.” 

Sophomore class

Gabby McIntyre said she didn’t vote last year in any local elections, but plans to vote this time around. 

“I feel like, since it is a presidential election, it’s a big deal. Especially right now. I feel like a lot of times politics are so divisive and it could be a really make-or-break election for the country just because I feel like they [candidates] are both very different,” McIntyre said. 

Aysia Rattanaphosy said she’s confident about the election after watching the presidential debate and is more worried about other races such as the House of Representatives and Congress in general. 

“There’s always been a trend of political polarization. I think this election in particular is probably the most interesting for me because it’s the first time we’re seeing a woman of color running as a presidential candidate,” Rattanaphosy said.

2024 is not the first time a woman of color has run for president, but it is the first time a woman of color has run at the top of a major party ticket.

Rattanaphosy emphasized the importance of voting.  

It’s the only way that you actually have control of the people in power and your government. The only way you can put your voice out there is by voting for people who have the same beliefs and values as you.” 

Finn Kierstead has voted in the past and stressed why young people should get involved in the election. 

That’s how we’re represented in our democracy. This country is founded on the values that everybody has a voice in leadership and we run almost like a council that the people should be able to run. If people aren’t voting or aren’t caring, eventually they’re just going to lose that right,” Kierstead said.

Junior class

Billy Chao has never voted in an election and said he doesn’t plan on voting this year. 

“It’s just too much trouble,” Chao said. Despite not voting, Chao said he does believe that this election is significant. 

“It’s kind of a big deal. A lot of things happened with Trump and Harris and whatnot.”

Katie Ryan said she’s excited and overwhelmed to vote in her first election. 

“I’m excited to finally have a say,” she said.

Ryan is receiving her ballot in the mail and expressed her worries about getting it safely.

“My mom is mailing it to me and then I’m mailing it back to her. I’m a little nervous about it getting sent in the mail because living in a house, mail always gets stolen so that is a little nerve-wracking,” Ryan said. 

Ryan said she feels that she’s more aware of what’s going on in this election than in the past. 

“Since there is a woman running, that forces me to really want to have a say in it. I was kind of ignorant in years past, not really sure how the government works and all of these things that affect my everyday life. Now I’m more aware of all these choices and now having a say in it makes it 10 times more important than previous elections,” Ryan said.   

Senior class

Lacy Taylor is from Pennsylvania and got an absentee ballot in the mail. 

“I was a little nervous just because I’ve never done a mail-in ballot before and I’m definitely from more of a swing state [Pennsylvania] so I wanted to make sure it got in, but overall I feel good now that it’s done,” Taylor said. 

Delany McCuen has voted before and plans to vote this year. She stressed the importance of voting for people her age. 

“This election feels different because there’s two very different people that are running and [they] want different things for the country, and one of them is a woman. There’s a lot on the line so it’s just high stakes,” McCuen said.

McCuen urged her fellow students to vote, emphasizing that even though it can be intimidating, it’s worth it. 

“It’s our right. It’s important to use your voice because, although sometimes it might not feel like it, every vote really does matter,” McCuen said. 

