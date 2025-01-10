Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities

Winter term at UO is infamous for its difficulty. The sun barely comes out, classes drone on and many students have a more difficult time.

According to Oregon Medical Group, one in 20 people in the Pacific Northwest suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Especially at UO, this is a difficulty that plagues many students, resulting in fewer students attending class, lower grades and isolation throughout the winter.

There are ways to avoid this, however, or at least make the winter term feel a bit more bearable and exciting. Some tried and true methods can help with SAD symptoms, and there are some exciting things to do on campus and in downtown Eugene to wait out the winter in Eugene.

Combat Seasonal Depression

One way to stave off the seasonal depression is by getting a light box. The box mimics outdoor sunlight, which can improve moods and allow students to get through the almost sunless winter here in Eugene. Sitting in front of it for 30 minutes or so while doing homework or another activity can help trick your body into thinking that it’s getting sunlight, resulting in improved symptoms.

Getting more vitamin D in your diet can also help with sun deficiencies. Without sun, your body doesn’t get as much vitamin D, as sunlight stimulates its production. Eating foods high in vitamin D like salmon, orange juice and mushrooms can help supplement your body with the right vitamins that can make you feel a bit better. You can also take vitamin D gummies for the same effect.

Ceramics Studio

As for activities to endure the rainy days, visiting the ceramics studio on campus is a great indoor activity to pass the time. Located in the craft center in the EMU, it is a far underrated activity for students on campus. The studio is free for students to visit with a student ID, and offers throwing wheels, slab rollers, food-safe glazes and kilns on-site for firing ceramic pieces. Students just pay for the clay and have access to the entire studio.

Athena Rosen, a third-year student studying sociology, often attends the ceramics studio in between classes. She gets to channel her creativity through the studio.

“Getting through winter in Eugene can be rough, but the studio has really helped me the past two years,” Rosen said. “I get to be creative with my friends and make things I can use around the house.”

Thrifting

Another great activity is thrifting or secondhand shopping. Putting together new outfits for the winter is a great way to generate excitement for an otherwise dull season. Students can visit spots close to campus like Eugene Jeans or Ghost Town Outfitters to pick up cozy sweaters, scarves and other winter pieces.

For students that own cars, stop by Goodwill or St. Vinnie’s to thrift. This can be an affordable way for students to find new looks without contributing to fast fashion or harming the environment.

Winter in Eugene can seem hard to get through, but my best tip is leaning on the people around you for support. Spend time with your close friends and make sure to take breaks from studying. People are here to support you and watch your back, especially during these tough times.