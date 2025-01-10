Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

The Daily Emerald’s Opinion Desk winter term “Hot or Nots

From coffee to classes, the opinion desk has got you covered for what’s “hot” in winter term and what’s not
The Daily Emerald Opinion Desk
January 10, 2025

Hot: Winter Walking

Yes, it’s true: my whole life I’ve hated walking. But, as a self-proclaimed “blizzard junkie,” I could walk in the snow for hours. Maybe it’s because snow drowns my highest allergen, grass, but more than that, it’s pretty. — Beatrice Byrd, Opinion Editor

 

Hot: 10 a.m. classes

As neither an early bird nor a night owl, 10 a.m. is my ideal winter class time. I can leisurely prepare myself for the stench of walking past the PeaceHealth bushes, and campus is yet to be swarming with “Uggernauts.” — Gracie Cox, Associate Opinion Editor

 

Meh: Another Ice Storm?

Something about being holed up in my apartment and not having to go to classes due to the ice storm last year was quite relaxing. Not being able to go to work to pay my rent, however, was not so fun and anxiety-inducing. –– D Ortega, Opinion Columnist

 

Meh: Finding academic motivation

Winter term’s freezing temperatures and persistent rainfall make it tough to settle into the study grind. I recommend we all bundle up, grab some heated blankets and cross our fingers for a lenient academic workload. — Abby Kohler, Opinion Columnist

 

Not: Hating on umbrellas

Using an umbrella does not make someone weak. Some people don’t like wearing a soggy jacket after having to walk in the rain. As long as they don’t hit you with an umbrella, there’s no need to belittle them. — Milly Gamlen, Opinion Columnist

 

Not: Lack of Ice Salt 

There’s just something about the lack of collective preparedness when it comes to infrastructure around ice and snow, and, in all honesty, falling on frozen slush isn’t just embarrassing but also a hazard on and off campus. It seems like time to invest in ice salt if you ask me. — Aishiki Nag, Opinion Columnist

