The University of Oregon Taylor Swift Society hosted “Swiftly Dragged,” a Taylor Swift themed drag show, on Jan. 17, 2025. The event, free for current UO students, featured a raffle for various Taylor Swift-related prizes, with proceeds going to Queer Eugene—a community organization that supports the LGBTQIA+ community, providing resources, education, and more.

Taylor Switch performs at "Swiftly Dragged," a drag show hosted by the UO Taylor Swift Society on Jan. 17, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)