7 Key Tips to Select a Regu-Mate Alternative for Mares

When it comes to managing a mare’s behavior, hormone regulation plays a crucial role, especially for those that experience difficult heat cycles. Regu-Mate (altrenogest) has been widely used to control estrus (heat) in mares, helping reduce behavior issues caused by hormones.

However, some horse owners seek alternative options for various reasons, including concerns about side effects, availability, or natural approaches. If you’re looking for a Regu-Mate alternative for your mare, this article provides seven key tips to help you make the right choice.

1. Understand the Needs of Your Mare

Before selecting an alternative to Regu-Mate, it’s important to understand your mare’s specific needs. Some mares may only need help during certain times of the year, like breeding season, while others may require more consistent management. Furthermore, identifying your mare’s avior patterns and the severity of the symptoms will guide you in choosing the best treatment.

2. Think About Herbal Supplements

Herbal supplements are a popular and natural alternative to Regu-Mate. Many herbal remedies can help balance hormones and calm your mare’s behavior without the need for synthetic drugs. Some of the most commonly used herbs for mare hormonal health include:

Chaste Tree Berry: Known for regulating reproductive hormones and improving mood.

Known for regulating reproductive hormones and improving mood. Red Clover: Contains phytoestrogens to help balance estrogen and support healthy cycles.

Contains phytoestrogens to help balance estrogen and support healthy cycles. Black Cohosh: Often used to manage symptoms of hormonal imbalances in mares.

In addition to that, herbal supplements are available in various forms, including powders, pellets, or liquids, making it easy to add them to your mare’s diet. However, it’s important to consult with a veterinarian before starting any herbal treatment to ensure it’s the right choice for your mare’s health.

3. Explore Progesterone-Based Alternatives

Progesterone regulates the reproductive cycle and is used as an alternative to Regu-Mate. Progesterone-based products, like injectable progesterone or oral progestins, can suppress estrus and calm behavior associated with heat, offering a safer and more natural option than synthetic hormones like Regu-Mate. However, proper dosage and application are essential for safety and effectiveness.

4. Look for Non-Hormonal Options

If you’re hesitant about using hormonal treatments, there are non-hormonal options to manage behavioral issues in mares. Always remember that there are some products designed to help horses manage anxiety and stress, which can sometimes be triggered by hormonal changes.

These products often contain ingredients like magnesium or calming herbs to support your mare’s overall well-being. Although these alternatives don’t directly affect the hormonal cycle, they can help manage the behavioral aspects of heat cycles and may be a good natural, non-invasive solution.

5. Consider Dietary Adjustments

Diet plays a key role in your mare’s health and hormonal balance. Small changes, like adding omega-3 fatty acids, can reduce inflammation and regulate hormones. Fiber-rich hay and a balanced diet with the right vitamins and minerals support hormone regulation. Additionally, supplements like Equine Hormone Support formulas, which combine nutrients and herbs, can maintain hormone balance naturally.

6. Evaluate the Risks and Benefits of Each Option

Every treatment option has its own set of risks and benefits. Hormonal treatments like progesterone can be effective, but may cause side effects like changes in weight or coat condition. Herbal remedies are gentler but may take longer to show results.

On top of that, non-hormonal options, as an Alternative to Regu-Mate for mares, may not address hormonal issues directly but can help manage behavior. Moreover, consulting with your veterinarian will help assess the best option based on your mare’s health needs and behavioral patterns.

7. Monitor Your Mare’s Progress

Once you’ve chosen an alternative to Regu-Mate, monitor your mare’s response. Track mare’s behavior and physical changes. It may take time for the treatment to show results, so be patient. If you notice negative side effects or the treatment isn’t working, consult your vet. Keep in mind that what works for one mare may not work for another, so some trial and error is necessary to find the best solution.

Empower Your Mare’s Health with Careful Choices!

Selecting the right alternative to Regu-Mate for your mare requires careful consideration. Whether you choose herbal supplements or non-hormonal treatments, working with your veterinarian is key to ensuring the best outcome. Understanding your mare’s behavior and exploring different alternatives will help you effectively manage hormonal health and maintain a calm, balanced companion.