At the Tom Mccall Waterfront park, Trump caricatures were abundant. The creativity of Portland was apparent. The “No Kings Day” protest, held in Portland, Ore. on June 14th, 2025 is a part of national protests coinciding with the U.S Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade and President Trump’s 79th birthday. It was held in and around downtown Portland and Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park. There were roughly 3,000 to 4,000 people at the park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. but an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people attended the protest over the course of the day. (Uriah Barzola/Emerald)

Uriah Barzola