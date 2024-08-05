The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3×3 basketball

August 5, 2024
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius will arrive in Eugene this fall as an Olympic gold medalist. She helped Germany win the 3×3 basketball tournament with a 17-16 victory over Spain on Monday.

Mevius averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game across nine contests in Paris. She ranked 16th overall in points scored in the tournament with 32. Mevius tallied four points in the gold medal matchup against Spain.

Germany trailed 10-6 midway through the final. Mevius led Germany on the defensive end of the floor with multiple deflections which sparked the comeback effort.

Mevius is one of the Ducks’ incoming transfers for the 2024-2025 season. She played two seasons at Siena College where she was named the 2024 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Mevius averaged 11.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in her first two seasons. The transfer enters the Oregon program with plenty of experience at the international level. She also competed in the 2023 FIBA U21 Nationals League in Europe for 3×3.

Four former Ducks women’s basketball players join Mevius as 2024 Paris Olympians. In the 5×5 tournament, Sabrina Ionescu represents the United States and Maite Cazorla is playing for Spain while Nyara Sabally and Satou Sabally both represent Germany. Mevius is only the fourth active Oregon women’s basketball player to ever play in the Olympics.

