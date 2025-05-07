Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

No. 5 Oregon overcomes quiet offensive nights in 6-3 win over Saint Mary’s

Some early-inning offense was all Oregon needed to open the midweek series with a win
Max Koebel, Sports Writer
May 6, 2025
Tyler Graham
Ian Umlandt (11) pumps his fist after a great start to his afternoon. Oregon Baseball takes on Grand Canyon in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 11, 2025.

On a warm Tuesday evening, PK Park celebrated Star Wars night as the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (34-13, 16-8 Big Ten) defeated the Saint Mary’s College Gaels (26-21, 10-8 WCC ) 6-3 in the first of a two-game midweek series. This was the beginning of a five-game homestand that will run through Sunday as the Ducks look to close out the regular season on a winning note in hopes of hosting a series in the postseason.

Toby Twist opened the game with his first trip to the mound since March of 2024. Twist made four appearances last season before suffering a season-ending arm injury that kept him on the bench until Tuesday. Twist began with a strikeout before allowing a walk and a pair of hits to put Saint Mary’s on the board early. A sac fly brought home another run to make it 2-0 in the top of the first.

The Ducks took the lead right back with a first-inning rally of their own. Coen Niclai got things going with a one-out double. He advanced to third on a groundout from Jacob Walsh. Drew Smith got on base via a walk to set the table for Anson Aroz, who struck a long fly ball that just barely cleared the fence in left field for a three-run homer.

“We had a lot of guys rolling into the dugout after that first half inning just saying, ‘win the inning,’” Aroz said. “So they scored two, we need to score three or more, and to have the opportunity to do it was huge. That situation is just a competitive at-bat. You know, a hit is big, getting a run in. I got a couple changeups early. I had a feeling he would go back to it a third time and ended up running into it pretty well.”

Ian Umlandt took over on the mound in the second. The Gaels made noise with a couple two-out hits, but Umlandt pitched through it and got the ground ball to escape the inning without surrendering a run. He lasted 6.2 innings where he threw 89 pitches and allowed one run on five hits and a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

“I knew I had the game after Twist was done,” Umlandt said. “So that was nice ahead of time, I was able to plan the last couple days. Just the opportunity and having a true enjoyment in that and just being grateful that it’s an opportunity and doing my best to run with it.”

The Ducks’ offense was quiet in the second, but they tacked on another run in the third on a solo shot to right field from Mason Neville, his nation-leading 24th homer of the season.

Saint Mary’s cut into Oregon’s lead in the fourth. A lead-off double off the bat of Jared Mettam got things going. He came around to score on a pair of ground balls, but Umlandt was able to limit the damage to just the one hit. 

Oregon got a pair of base runners for free in the bottom half of the fourth on a catcher’s interference and a walk, but could not capitalize. It was given another free rally in the fifth inning with a pair of two-out walks, but the Ducks still could not take advantage of the RBI opportunity. 

The bottom of the sixth opened with yet another free opportunity for the Ducks. Maddox Molony and Parker Stinson led things off with another pair of walks before Ryan Cooney was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. This time, the Ducks were able to take advantage. A fielder’s choice ground ball from Carter Garate and a sac fly from Neville extended it to a 6-3 Oregon lead without the Ducks recording a hit.

“We need to get the offense really going,” Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “We didn’t really swing the bat great tonight. Maybe tomorrow will be the night. I don’t know, maybe a little bit of a hangover. You know, long trip getting back from Michigan. East Coast time zone and now we play on Tuesday. I hope that’s probably the case.”

Both offenses were quiet in the seventh inning. The Ducks led off the bottom of the eighth with their first hit since the third inning on a single from Molony. It didn’t go anywhere as the inning ended on a double-play ground ball, but it didn’t matter.

Cole Stokes and Santiago Garcia combined to record the final four outs on Tuesday. The two faced a total of five hitters, used 11 combined pitches, fanned one and didn’t allow a single hit.

The Ducks and Gaels will play again on Wednesday night at PK Park with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Autzen Stadium during the Oregon Spring Game. Oregon Football had their annual Spring Game where the team scrimmages and plays against itself to showcase the team to the public. They played Saturday, April 26, in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Breaking: Jared Curtis commits to Georgia over Oregon
The University of Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling Team played the University of Baylor Bears in a home match at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Apr. 5, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Oregon acrobatics and tumbling finishes season with three event titles, national championship loss
Maddox Maloney (9) and Ryan Cooney (12) exchange between second and third base. The Oregon Ducks hosts the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April. 25, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
What comes next for Oregon baseball?
Oregon pitcher Elise Sokolsky (18) looks to close out inning late game versus the spartans. Oregon softball take on the Michigan State Spartans at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 2, 2025 (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)
No. 3 Oregon softball beats Michigan State 7-6; earns outright Big Ten regular season title
Catcher, Burke-Lee Mabeus (5), comes out to the batters box for the final inning. The Oregon Ducks hosts the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April. 25, 2025. (Julia Massai/Emerald)
No. 6 Oregon escapes with series win over Michigan State
Oregon right fielder Ayanna Shaw (11) high fives teammates on the way to the dugout before the ducks final chance at bat in the seventh inning. Oregon softball take on the Michigan State Spartans at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 2, 2025 (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)
No. 3 Oregon wins 14-0 over Michigan State; clinches share of Big Ten
About the Contributors
Max Koebel, Sports Reporter
Tyler Graham
Tyler Graham
Tyler is in his first year as a member of the Photo Desk for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman at the University of Oregon, studying Business Administration with a concentration in sports business. You can find his work on Instagram @Grahamphotos_.