Smith: The Downfall of Cody Ko

YouTuber Cody Ko — well known for his commentary videos and his podcast studio — was an influencer whose comedy has resonated with many young adults and teens, such as myself.

I watched Ko for several years and supported his podcast, music and various YouTube channels. I laughed with him and found comfort in his comedy until recent rumors about him started circulating.

At the end of May 2024, influencer Tana Mongeau held a live show in Sacramento where a fan asked about Mongeau’s hookup history.

“Oh my god, no one look at me. Cody Ko,” she said. “I can say that. I was literally 17.”

Fans found that at this time, Ko was 25. Mongeau was not of age to legally consent.

On Trisha Paytas’ podcast, “Just Trish,” Mongeau addressed these allegations. Mongeau explained that she didn’t feel traumatized by the situation with Ko, but said she would be upset if this happened to a young girl.

Additionally, many people discredited her due to her previous pattern of exaggerating stories for views on YouTube.

“The thing that was actually really heartbreaking to me, and kind of crazy to me is after it started going viral, like seeing so many people, like not believing me,” she said. “[They] were being like, ‘It’s Tana, so who cares.’”

After Mongeau’s accusations were ignored by many viewers, Ko almost walked away without any repercussions.

YouTuber D’Angelo Wallace, however, released a video supporting Mongeau’s claim with evidence. He showed a video of influencer, Gabbie Hanna, speaking about seeing the two leave a party together after Hanna informed Ko that Mongeau was underage.

Channels that Ko has collaborated with, such as Cut and Brittney Broski, have taken down their videos with him.

Ko however has neglected to address his audience directly and speak about the situation. On July 26, TMG Studios released a statement on their website stating that Ko will no longer be included in the “day-to-day operations.”

Ko will still receive revenue from the podcasts without having to do any entertainment work.

As viewers, we need to hold creators accountable no matter how popular and likable they seem. We should be aware of who we want to support online because we will never fully know who these influencers are when the camera turns off.