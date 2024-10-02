Treasures of the trails: the best places to run in Eugene

It’s easy to justify treadmill running when the heat has peaked or rain is pummeling the ground. But as fall brings us those wonderful crisp, bluebird days, the great outdoors is the only acceptable place to rack your miles. These three trails are running distance from most university housing and make for some scenic runs.

Pre’s Trail and the West and East Bank river paths



Named after famed University of Oregon runner Steve Prefontaine, Pre’s trail is the ultimate spot to experience the energy of TrackTown USA. The trail starts just under a mile from campus near Autzen Stadium and winds through grassy fields and quiet forests along the Willamette River. It’s padded with mulch and ideal for that obnoxious runner’s knee pain.

The dirt trail section runs for about three miles, creating the perfect out and back 10k. But for those looking to go the distance, continue onto the West Bank Path and cruise through Alton Baker Park. The Eugene Marathon course follows this trail, so whether you’re training for the big day or just wanting to run in the footsteps of legends, this is the spot.

Amazon running trails



For those living in the East Eugene neighborhoods, Amazon Park is your own personal playground. It’s just under two miles from campus and surrounded by quiet neighborhoods. A mulch trail forms a perfect one mile loop through the park and then continues along Amazon Creek for another two miles.

There are trails on either side of the creek, so runners can cross over and make it a loop at any time via the many bridges. The trail is bordered by golden grasses and fall foliage. It’s mostly quiet and uncrowded, but in the mornings, it may as well be runner’s social hour — prepare your breathless good mornings and awkward nods of solidarity.



Hendricks Park trails



If you want to get away from Eugene, Hendricks Park is a forest haven right in town. It’s just half a mile from campus, but this park feels like you’re somewhere else entirely. Run by Oregon white oaks and Douglas fir trees and ferny underbrush on the Ribbon Trail to Old Road Trail, a three mile out and back route, and add on the Old Firebreak Loop for an extra three-quarter mile. These trails are a bit hillier than the others and are also great for hiking. Bear in mind, this trail network is pretty heavily wooded, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring a buddy for safety.













