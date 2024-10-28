Photos: No. 1 Oregon Ducks defeat No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9

Byline photo of Alexander Hernandez
Alexander Hernandez
October 28, 2024
Oregon players celebrate a touchdown during the game on Oct. 26, 2024. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks players kneel and pray in the endzone at the start of the game on Oct. 26, 2024. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks players kneel and pray in the endzone at the start of the game on Oct. 26, 2024. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
