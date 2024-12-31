Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

EMG Recap Podcast: An Interview with Kaylee Tornay (Episode 11)

Riley VedomskeDecember 31, 2024

*Content Warning: talks about suicide and mental health crisis* In this episode of the EMG Recap Podcast, producer Riley Vedomske interviews Kaylee Tornay, a reporter at the Investigative West, a non-profit collaborative newsroom. Vedomske talks about two articles written by Tornay that highlight Oregon’s mental health crisis and the state’s response to said crisis.

The music used is “AcidJazz” by Kevin MacLeod from the Free Music Archive, modified under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International Public License.

