Episode 3 of Cue the Commentary offers insight into the relationship between books and media. Stephanie talks with Caitlin Eby, founder of the YouTube channel Book.Lab.Partners and learns more about BookTok — a subgenre of TikTok.

The music used is “Four Way” by William Ross from the Free Music Archive (freemusicarchive.org), modified under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International Public License.

