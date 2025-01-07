Smith: The Struggle of Social Scenes During Winter Term 

As students return to school for the remaining winter months, social scenes typically slow down. The excitement from football season decreases and the winter weather forces students into a sink-or-swim mentality.

Winter term can become depressing, but forcing yourself to leave the comfort of your bed is important for your education and emotional well-being. Finding things to do can be difficult, but with some effort, the Eugene area has events to look forward to even during the winter.

For those looking for a weekly fun event, Elks Lodge in Springfield hosts line dancing every Tuesday night. Line dancing and swing dancing lessons take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Then, from 8 to 10 p.m., open social dancing is on the agenda for people of all ages.

University of Oregon sophomore Connor Jaffe took up line dancing at Elks Lodge last year after a professor recommended it.

“They [Elks Lodge] have a variety of different kinds of music, so I’d say it’s pretty beginner-friendly. Some of the line dances are easy enough that you can just watch and learn,” Jaffe said.

Asking friends and Eugene locals about their hobbies and planned events could provide more going-out opportunities throughout the winter months.

Along with weekly line dancing, some local venues will also host exciting events during the winter months this year.

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert” will come to Eugene on Jan. 17-18 at the Hult Center. With tickets starting at $55, a live orchestra will perform iconic songs that are sure to be exciting for any Harry Potter fans in the Eugene area.

In addition, Gregory Alan Isakov will perform at the McDonald Center in Eugene on Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $49-$69 and this event is open to people of all ages who enjoy indie, folk music.

Looking up local concert venues’ websites and upcoming performances is a great way to find events and fill up a quiet weekend. These types of events also give students something to look forward to which helps the depressing demeanor of the winter quarter go by faster.

For those who enjoy local music, house shows are always fun to attend on weekends. Local bands which typically consist of UO students get together and perform at a house nearby campus.

These events are typically posted on the band’s individual Instagram pages, with the show’s date, time and address.

House shows are usually outside which isn’t ideal during the winter time, however, entry generally costs less than $10 and the shows are a great place to meet new friends.

One confirmed house show is the So Much Love Valentine’s Day-themed show.

SML is a growing brand that highlights local bands through artwork on merchandise. They host at least one house show every term and so far the events have been beyond successful.

Spencer So, founder of SML and photographer at The Daily Emerald, did not have any editorial contributions to this article but shared the goals of the SML company in an interview.

“ So Much Love is a multi-platform creative endeavor,” So said. “It’s kind of like a loose fitting statement just so we don’t box ourselves in, but the goal is to spread love through experiences and create a community of people.”

So explained that the next SML show will be held at the Graduate Hotel in Eugene on Feb. 22. The official time of the show and future events will be announced on their Instagram, @somuchlove.design.

The winter term can be tricky to navigate when finding social events to attend due to the weather conflicts, however, with some effort and preplanning, the winter term can still be fun.