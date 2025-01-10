Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Therapy groups in Eugene aim to be open for the community

Therapy can be life-changing for many, but factors, including cost and distance, can make it difficult for people to get help
Hanna Kalan
January 10, 2025
Noa Schwartz

Access to therapy can be difficult, especially due to the fact that there are many people who want therapy but not many therapists. As of 2022, there were 5,723 practicing therapists in Oregon, and in 2021, 172,00 Oregonians experienced mental illness in various ways. According to Oregon State University in 2022, “Oregon ranks as the sixth worst state in the nation for prevalence of mental illness.”

Oregon law holds telehealth therapy conversations to the same standards as in-person therapy. Some therapy groups around Eugene added virtual therapy to their practices during the pandemic and kept virtual therapy as an option for their patients. 

Erin Frazier-Maskiell, owner of Alive Holistic Counseling, said about 60% of their clients opt for virtual therapy rather than in-person.  

Alive has locations in Eugene, Roseburg and an office in Vancouver, Washington. They also offer care to residents in Idaho. Other than in-person and virtual, Alive offers art and equine (horse) therapy along with other holistic treatments. Additionally, Alive has a counseling clinic for student therapists to receive education and practice hours. 

“I think therapy is really important, it’s helping with a lot,” University of Oregon senior Josie Cunningham said. “It is expensive though and I really wish it was more accessible to everyone. It sucks that it is so difficult to get seen by a therapist.”

Alive’s virtual therapy program began after COVID-19. “That was a gift of the pandemic, we had to be creative and open up access,” Frazier-Maskiell said. The world partially shutting down was not the only reason for virtual therapy. Clients who utilize it may have children they cannot find temporary care for, have limited mobility, do not drive or just may not feel like going to in-person therapy. 

The group also has a nonprofit called “Share the Chair.” This organization provides scholarships to people of color who are graduate students in the field of mental health. “When we increase these numbers as clinicians, we increase clients because they will feel represented in health and those experiences that are specific to them,” Frazier-Maskiell said. 

Alive is taking donations from the community and other therapists to provide scholarships for school as well as help pay for licensing and testing fees

In order for a therapist to become licensed in Oregon they must pay $175 for an application, $125 for the initial license and $165 annually to renew their status as an active therapist. 

The state of Oregon helps its residents access therapy by including mental health services in the Oregon Health Plan. Additionally, Alive has a referral list for therapists in the community who provide service for free or a low cost. 

