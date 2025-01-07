Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Flu season is here and it does not only affect humans

Flu season in the winter is not just for humans. Birds have their own variation of the illness to worry about, and Eugene’s Cascades Raptor Center has protocols in place to help combat the disease.
Hanna Kalan
January 7, 2025
Anna Liv Myklebust
Cascades Raptor Center trainer Carrie Lorenz brings Taka, a Swainson’s Hawk, out of their enclosure. Taka was taken into human care as an adult at UC Davis’s Veterinary School’s Raptor Center back in 2001. Taka came to the Cascades Raptor Center in April of 2003, joining their ambassador team.

Eugene Cascades Raptor Center has been caring for a variety of bird species since 1990. Just 15 minutes south from the University of Oregon campus, the center is a non-profit organization that offers tours, education and has a hospital to help treat sick or injured raptors.

The center has 30 birds that they call “educational ambassadors.” These birds will remain at the center for the rest of their lives. 

“There are a few different ways these birds come to us to be educational ambassadors,” volunteer Sofia Bajenaru said. “Some of the birds were injured… something about them that means they are unreleasable, another way a bird may be unreleasable is if they have imprinted on humans.” 

If a bird imprints on a human, it becomes dangerous for both the bird and for people because the bird becomes too comfortable around humans. Oftentimes, this means the bird cannot hunt or take care of themselves. Bird imprinting typically occurs from “well-meaning but misguided choices to try and rehabilitate the birds themselves,” Bajenaru said

As humans begin to get vaccines to combat the flu, birds soar into a flu season of their very own. 

“Avian influenza is kinda like human influenza where it changes from season to season,” Jennifer Appleby Chu, the visitor services coordinator for the center, said. One of the main differences between human and bird flu is that avian flu is fatal for birds and, for the time being, there is no vaccine. 

The illness follows migration patterns of birds that are commonly found near water, scientifically known as waterfowl. 

Celilo is a Bald Eagle, one of the raptors in care at the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene, Ore. Celilo originally came into human care from the wild in 2002. Then came to the Cascades Raptor Center in 2010.
(Anna Liv Myklebust)

“Waterfowls are the biggest carriers of the virus because they are not always affected by it, they also congregate in huge numbers, travel long distances, they can contaminate large bodies of water with the virus,” Appleby Chu said. 

Some bird rehabilitation centers will not take waterfowl during the flu season because of the potential risk.  

“We think about its effects on our facility; what are the ways this could get tracked in here and how do we prevent that from happening,” Appleby Chu said. 

The facility only lets essential staff inside the hospital building. Each staff member that enters must soak their shoes in water and disinfectant footbaths. A lot of staff, including Appleby Chu, have shoes that are only worn at work.  

The symptoms of the flu vary for every bird but they can include discoloration, drooping wings and sudden death. 

“It is a virus that is constantly evolving and mutating just like any other organism, this year we are seeing it affect animals it wasn’t before, it has been found present in domestic cattle and occasionally canines,” Appleby Chu said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
Three unhoused tents set up next to the Mobil gas station off of Highway 99N in Eugene. (Anna Liv Myklebust/Emerald)
Mobile Charging Stations Coming to Homeless Encampments in 2025
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm has been operating for 40 years. (Hanna Kalan/ Emerald)
Christmas Tree Season
10.31.2023.EMG.EDB.EPD-1.jpg
Eugene Police Department warns of a burglary ring in the area
(Lisa Levsen, a board member at Neighbors Feeding Neighbors at Washington Jefferson Park on Dec. 6 2024.)
Eugene Police Department threatens Neighbors Feeding Neighbors with arrest and citations
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening for Springfield location on Dec. 5., 2024. (Davidson/Emerald)
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening of Springfield location
The Eugene City Council had a public hearing at the city courthouse on November 18, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. to hear public concerns about issues relating to low-income housing and a fire fee. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Eugene’s proposed fire safety fee sparks debate
More in community-news
The Food For Lane County building at 770 Bailey Hill Rd in Eugene, Ore. as seen on November 24, 2021. Food For Lane County is a food resource in Eugene, Ore. (Isaac Wasserman/ Emerald)
FOOD For Lane County helps to feed the community during the holiday season
White Bird Clinic provides humanistic healthcare and supportive services for those in need in the Lane County community. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
White Bird Front Rooms department to close Dec. 13
The Holiday Market sells produce from local farms every Saturday in Decemeber. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Shop small shop local, The Holiday Market is back
Car parked in a lot between the 515 and 959 has a trash bag covering a broken window. (JR Quint /Emerald)
Car break-ins leave windows and senses of security shattered
Local 114 union members picket in front of the Franz Bakery industrial packaging and distribution facility. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/ Emerald)
Franz Bakery strike ends
The Walk to Find New Coffee Shops
The Walk to Find New Coffee Shops
More in Features
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates after the Buckeyes' 41-21 defeat of the Oregon Ducks at the 2025 Rose Bowl. Photo: Max Unkrich
No. 1 Oregon’s quest for perfection ends with 41-21 blowout loss to No. 8 Ohio State
The Rose Bowl: LIVE Updates
The Rose Bowl: LIVE Updates
Fans attend the Rose Bowl Bash outside the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the CFB Quarterfinal between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. The event featured live entertainment, food vendors, and pregame activities for fans of both teams. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
Tradition meets passion
Taking Flight, Oregon’s Big10 Championship Season
Taking Flight, Oregon’s Big10 Championship Season
Noa Schwartz
A guide to the various clubs at UO
EMG wins Associated Collegiate Press awards in several categories
EMG wins Associated Collegiate Press awards in several categories
About the Contributors
Hanna Kalan
Hanna Kalan, City News Reporter
Hanna Kalan is a third year student studying journalism and music history. She is passionate about the outdoors and hopes to work as a news reporter for all things outside. Other than school and writing, Hanna spends her time skiing, surfing and spending time with her awesome friends
Anna Liv Myklebust
Anna Liv Myklebust, Photographer