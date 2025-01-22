The Daily Emerald’s guide to the ASUO special elections

The Associated Students of the University of Oregon is holding an off-cycle special election for the 2025 winter term from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, giving students the opportunity to vote on “urgent ballot proposals, referendums and amendments to the ASUO constitution,” according to a post on its Instagram.

Voters will not be voting on candidates during the special election. All ASUO members are also eligible to vote online and results will be posted on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

There are two ballot measures that students can vote on during this special election: the first is concerning ASUO elections and the second is about academic committee bylaws.

Ballot Question One: ASUO Election Reform Package

Ballot measure one is aimed at making ASUO elections more efficient. This measure would include setting up a consistent election timeline and updating how the ASUO Election Board works.

The ASUO Election Board is responsible for “the administration of ASUO’s annual campus-wide election event, including the specific responsibilities of publishing and enforcing rules, establishing the timeline and deadlines and certifying election results,” according to its website.

According to the ASUO voter guide, changes to the Board would include:

Adding a non-voting Election Advertising Member

Letting student organizations host candidates

Requiring in-person voting options

Randomizing the order of candidates on the ballot

Allowing candidates to show campaign affiliations on the ballot

Ensuring Election Board Members stay neutral

Ballot measure one includes ranked choice voting for executive and senate races. In the new system, if no candidate received more than 50% of votes – the amount needed to win – the votes for the lowest-ranked candidate will be distributed amongst candidates based on voter preference until a winner is reached.

The measure also includes updates to campaign guidelines, which would allow student organizations to “invite candidates to events with specific rules for I-Fee-funded events,” according to the ASUO voter guide.

According to the voter guide, should the measure pass, ASUO-recognized student organizations may “extend offers to candidates or campaigns to campaign at events where I-fee funds have not been spent for the event; (or) extend offers to all candidates and campaigns to campaign at events where I-fee funds have been spent.”

I-Fees, according to the ASUO Student Government Engagement and Success website, are fees that all students pay through tuition.

Ballot Question Two: Academic Committee Bylaws

The second measure is a proposed amendment to the ASUO constitution that “updates the structure of the ASUO Student Senate seats and codifies bylaws for the Senate Academic Committee,” according to the voter guide.

The guide states that the revisions involve replacing and renaming academic and constituency-based senate seats, such as changing “Academic Senator” to “Arts and Science Undergraduate,” “Design, Music and Dance Undergraduate” among others.

Ballot measure two also includes the removal of Senate Seat 24.

Senate Seat 24 is a first-year senator whose responsibilities include serving as a liaison between the student senate and first-year university students. The first ballot measure would include removing this senate seat and merging its responsibilities with Senate Seat 21.

Senate Seat 21 is an academic senator whose responsibilities include serving as a liaison between the student senate and the academic constituencies they represent.

The ballot measure also includes modifying the Senate Seat 21 title to include first-year and exploring majors.

The election runs from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24 with results posted Friday, Jan. 24 on the election website. Students can vote online.