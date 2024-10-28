Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Student organizations are working to reach young voters on campus

Oregon State Public Interest Research Group, UO College Democrats and other political groups on campus have been using various strategies to increase voter registration throughout the UO student body
Angelina HandrisOctober 28, 2024
Photo courtesy of Kali Kleven

With the 2024 election underway, several student groups on campus have spent the past weeks working to reach student voters and encourage voter registration. 

Oregon Students Public Interest Research Group is a student-funded, student-run, nonpartisan organization on campus that has been campaigning to get students registered to vote. The New Voters Project is a project run by OSPIRG with the goal of increasing civic engagement throughout campus. 

“We really believe in peer-to-peer contacts,” Kali Kleven, who runs the New Voters Project at UO, said. “We believe that when students hear something from someone who they can relate to, it sticks more.” 

OSPIRG uses strategies such as tabling and working with coalitions to reach students. The organization has teamed up with other groups on campus, such as Associated Students of the University of Oregon, to reach more voters.   

“We get people registered to vote, and then we contact them ahead of elections to make sure they know where their polling locations are,” said OSPIRG Chapter Chair Sam Broussard. 

According to Kleven, low voter turnout amongst college students is often due to a lack of knowledge and resources about registration and voting. 

Photo courtesy of Kali Kleven

“I was really lucky in high school. They sat us down and registered us to vote. A lot of people don’t have that, especially if you grew up in a home where there’s political tension, it might not be an open conversation,” Kleven said. “People are just genuinely not aware, I think, of the steps they can take and how easy it is to actually register and vote.” 

Historically, 18 to 29-year-olds have had the lowest voter turnouts among all age groups, with percentages trending higher with older age groups. 

“Voting is absolutely important for anyone who has any interest in not only politics, but just their local government,and even culture because culture is downstream of politics,” UO College Republicans President Cassidy Perkins said.

UO Republicans did not run any voter registration events, but are working to do more initiatives and charity work in the future, according to Perkins. 

According to the US Census Bureau, in 2022, only 49.1% of 18 to 24-year-olds were registered to vote.

Another group working to increase voter registration is the College Democrats at University of Oregon. They have been running a voter registration drive and tabling at the Erb Memorial Union’s Fishbowl and Amphitheater.  

“The more young people that vote, the more that young people have to be taken seriously as a voter bloc. When not very many young people are voting, when the politicians are trying to figure out what to do in order to get more votes, they’re not going to be looking at young people,” Bryson Petterborg, president of the College Democrats at University of Oregon, said. 

College Democrats at University of Oregon ran a voter registration drive from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and continued their efforts until Oct. 15, the voter registration deadline in Oregon.

“Whatever that issue is for you, whatever you’re interested in, it’s really important that you go out and vote and campaign on the issues so that you can get that specific issue addressed,” Petterborg said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in academics
Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on East 16th Ave. in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
UO student reports on “unknown substance” in drink at Alpha Tau Omega party
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald
Low out-of-state enrollment will lead to an increase in tuition for upcoming years
Lauren Goss, inaugural Athletics Archivist in Special Collections and University Archives (SCUA), at the University of Oregon's Knight Library. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
UO libraries’ Lauren Goss becomes first athletics archivist on the West Coast
(File/Courtesy of UO)
Meet Jimmy Howard, UO’s New Interim Dean of Students
As a result of the University of Oregon&#8217;s approach to resuming research activity, Kris Wright, a doctoral student in the journalism school, has been able to go into Allen Hall to work on her dissertation since July. Wright says she feels safe doing so because the campus is currently empty. Many graduate employees are concerned about leading on-campus instruction this upcoming fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
What the new SOJC curriculum looks like
Students with Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation (GTFF) holding a sign for the protest. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO Campus Labor Council rallies for “threats to free speech”
More in asuo
ASUO is the Associated Students of the University of Oregon; the group provides different types of development for its members to fulfill interests within the University of Oregon. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Investigations: UO and ASUO to update policies, pass resolution following the Daily Emerald’s investigation
Nick Koeugh, legislative director and media contact for the Oregon Student Association. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
Oregon Student Association ends operations after nearly 50 years
Mariam Hassan, ASUO President, sits down for an interview with Daily Emerald reporters. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Q&A with ASUO President, Mariam Hassan
(Grace Turchetto/Daily Emerald)
Meet the Constitution Court’s two newest justices
(Grace Turchetto/Daily Emerald)
Increasing Constitutional Court accountability
The ASUO (Associated Students Of The University of Oregon) office is located in the Erb Memorial Union 004. (Sebastian Flores/Emerald)
ASUO Senate passes resolutions to “protect the Powwow” and “end druggings and sexual assault”
More in campus
breaking news illustration
Second report of a “possible drink tampering” released
A statue of the Duck striking the famous "The Thinker" pose resides outside of the Lillis Business Complex at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 1, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
A quacking new addition
The Phi Delta Theta house sits right next to campus on Kincaid st. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
The financial breakdown of Greek life
Mae Bracelin, from UO Student Workers (UOSW), delivering a speech in protest of the administration's targeting of free speech to the protestors and onlookers. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW continues ongoing bargaining with UO for inclusive labor contract
Kaitlin Olson delivers her pick during the final segment of the broadcast. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: ESPN'S College GameDay stops in Eugene for its 12th ever visit
The Duck surfs in the crowd as the show kicks off. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
LIVE: Approximately 2,000 gathered as College GameDay broadcast begins
About the Contributor
Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris, Campus News Reporter
Angelina Handris is from Oregon City, OR. She has been doing journalism for a year and has written a variety of pieces. She is pursuing a career in public relations after graduating from University of Oregon. In her free time, aside from writing, she enjoys cooking and reading.