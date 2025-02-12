Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement

Lane Community College “Winter Shorts”: theatrical student expression at work

Lane Community College’s Student Production Association presents “Winter Shorts,” a student-led showcase of six short plays, emphasizing student creativity and expression
Jackson Buckley, A&C ReporterFebruary 12, 2025
Go see Lane Community College production of Winter Shorts, a collection of short plays which runs from Feb 13-16. Blue Door Theater, Eugene Oregon, Feb. 11th, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

This week, Lane Community College’s Student Production Association will provide students a space to be creative and express themselves through their annual “Winter Shorts.” The “Winter Shorts” will be a captivating collection of student-written and directed short plays showcasing the creativity and talent of emerging theatre artists. The production will be held Feb. 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2:00 p.m. for the Eugene community to watch these students’ expressions come to life.

This student-led production first started in the fall as the “Turkey Shorts,” but it evolved into a more structured production as it moved into the winter term. The shorts event has taken place in the Blue Door Theater for roughly four to five years, offering opportunities for all to write, direct and produce short plays.

“ We’re ramping it up quite a bit this year,” James Huntley, acting student and executive director, said. The production will still feature student playwrights and student directors, but this year the event will employ the help of Erica Towe, artistic director, and Brian Haimbach, the lead faculty of the theater department. “They’re supporting us in workshopping the plays with more education in how to make something stage-worthy,” Huntley said.

With the mentorship of Towe and Haimbach, the production will consist of six plays total, five being student-written plays and one devised piece that is collaboratively made by all the students during rehearsals. Numerous themes will be explored this year, including identity, family, relationships, addiction and self-transformation. The devised play will have a special theme this year, focusing on the role that AI has on society in the eyes of these students. Entry for the show is free to the community with donations accepted, with a run time of about one hour with a 15-minute intermission.

Throughout the productions, “Winter Shorts” has been an outlet for students and people in the Eugene community to demonstrate their passion. “The goals are to help the students find their voices and help them develop their skills,” Huntley said. “It’s a much more immersive experience than just taking on one role in a very cultivated piece. It’s a big outreach and a showcase for the students as artists, allowing them to have the impact that you want to have.”

The cast and crew at LCC aimed to represent as many groups as possible in the LCC and greater Eugene community by forming a diverse group of actors and playwrights. The playwrights Indigo Rael Hilton, Anison Reeves, Levi Stewart, Laura Leader and Bea Morris are a collection of students from out of state, UO and LCC. Every full play that was submitted this year involved collaboration among students whose voices are traditionally underrepresented on the stage.

“I never thought that I would direct a show and have the opportunity to be thrown in and use what I know as an actor and apply it to directing while expanding my knowledge,” Huntley said. “It’s something that makes me excited to do it again in the future and having the opportunity to try something that I had never thought that I would try is amazing.”

The “Winter Shorts” has brought together students, alumni and local participants, allowing those who have a passion for theater to express themselves when there aren’t many opportunities to do so. Those who have worked on the shorts before are also always encouraged to return and stay involved in the program. For next year, the SPA will be accepting 10-minute plays and holding auditions to welcome new people to get involved and showcase their talent for the community to see.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts
Ashley Bontrager and Gustavo Ramierz embrace at the end of their dance. Ballet Fantastique: Pride & Prejudice, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, Feb. 1st, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Lizzy and Darcy welcome the season of love through ballet
Attendees gather to see the displayed art and enjoy free smoothies and sushi at the Process and Projects Exihibition in the Erb Memorial Union. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
‘Process and Projects’: The craft center’s latest exhibition
An Evening With Belltower
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Fall term at the Craft Center
Introducing: Overheard Oregon
grateful_dead2
Eugene & The Grateful Dead.
More in arts-culture
On Feb. 10, 2025, UO Flea Market hosted a Valentine’s Flea Market in the Erb Memorial Union Crater Lake rooms. Over 20 vendors gathered to sell products and gave students the opportunity to find new articles of clothing and accessories. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Winter term warms up at the UO Flea Market
A group of fiends attempts to solve a bonus question for the trivia night at the Viking Braggot. Eugene is home to numerous bars that host trivia nights weekly. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Eugene’s top three trivia nights  
Noa Schwartz
Books to read this Black History Month
The Brails Omelet&#8212;consisting of bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese&#8212;is served with hash browns and toast. Located on Willamette St. and 5th Ave., Brails remains open for business during the pandemic with outdoor seating and take-out options. Brails is one popular choice for brunch in the city of Eugene, Ore., Feb. 8, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A brunch lover’s guide to Eugene
Top 10 Valentine&#8217;s Date Night Spots
Love is in the air: Eugene’s top date night spots for a memorable Valentine’s Day
Plenty of Beers, Zero Fears: Beergarden.
Beergarden: cultivating variety and community
More in Features
breaking news illustration
Eugene to pay $288K to settle lawsuit over man who died of seat belt strangulation in police car
Firefighters attend a public hearing on Nov. 18 on the proposed fire safety fee. (Saj Sundaram/ Emerald)
Eugene City Council has passed the fire safety fee
Team mid run through of the floor routine. The University of Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling team practices at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
The Opportunity Sport, Part I: Two coaches, one culture
Jacket on display at a thrift store, the price tag is marked as rare with a missing zipper and priced for $200. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Heffron: Is thrifting dying?
Chris Sinclair, Secretary of The United Academics of the University of Oregon, poses for a portrait before the meeting. The United Academics of the University of Oregon held their once-a-term union meeting on Thursday, February 6. With the possibility of a strike in the air around week 10 of the winter term, the UA is preparing for what could be next. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Brewer Knight: Why The Faculty Strike Matters 
A day in the life of Eugene-Springfield firefighters
A day in the life of Eugene-Springfield firefighters