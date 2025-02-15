Oregon softball earns 7-1 over Utah Valley to kick off Saturday’s competition

The Ducks (8-1) only needed six hits to tag Utah Valley (2-6) for seven runs in their first win of the day.

Stefini Ma’ake had a career day as she led the way with four RBIs on 2-3 hitting. She belted a three-run homer in the third and struck an RBI single in the first.

Dezianna Patmon also homered in the third, a solo shot, to create a 6-0 lead that Oregon wouldn’t relent in its eighth win of the season.

Utah Valley’s pitching staff had a rough morning as it issued six walks and allowed Kedre Luschar to score on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Meanwhile, on the Ducks’ side, it was smooth sailing in the circle. Despite walking five, three Oregon arms, Taylour Spencer, Lyndsey Grein and Elise Sokolsky, limited the Wolverines to one run on just four hits.

Grein, who earned her fourth win of the season, went three full innings and allowed one run on three hits while fanning five.

Sokolsky recorded the Ducks’ final eight outs without allowing a baserunner and striking-out a pair.

The Ducks dominated their inferior opponent from start to finish. Game 2 of the day against GCU is slated for 3 pm.