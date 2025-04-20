Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

No. 5 Oregon softball struggles at everything in 8-0 run-rule loss to No. 6 UCLA

There were virtually no positives for the Ducks in a frustrating loss
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
April 19, 2025
UCLA’s Sofia Mujica (00) runs to home plate. The #5 ranked University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Softball team take on a home game against the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Ore., on April. 18, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).

That was bad. 

“We didn’t play well enough in any area,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said.

Really bad. 

“They know they didn’t play well.” Lombardi said. “The biggest thing for them is to understand we didn’t play well.” 

2,917 were in attendance for Oregon softball on Saturday afternoon — and the Ducks were a no-show. 

It’s just one game, of course, and on paper, No. 5 Oregon’s (40-5, 13-2 Big Ten) 8-0 loss in game two of a series against the No. 6-ranked UCLA Bruins (41-6, 13-2 Big Ten) won’t change much in the grand scheme of the season.

But on the field, just a pair of games into a marquee matchup that has provided postseason-esque atmospheres in the middle of April, Lombardi’s squad has received a much-needed barometer. 

Of how the Ducks’ pitching staff matches up with one of the best offenses in the nation. 

Of what a blueprint for success might look like in the playoffs.

And of the imperfections they still must correct to reach the lofty goals the team has set for themselves. 

On Friday night, they out-executed the Bruins in a wire-to-wire win. Saturday, however, was a different story. Despite being able to deploy their pitching plan — which was to have Lyndsey Grein and Staci Chambers start the game before handing the ball over to Elise Sokolsky for the majority of the innings — Oregon’s offense went silent in the loss.  

Addisen Fisher was tremendous for the Bruins, tossing six shutout innings and improving her record to 14-0 on the season. 

“We didn’t make the adjustments,” Lombardi said of Fisher’s performance. “She pitched well and kept getting us to ground out. We just kept making the same types of outs.”

It was the Ducks first run-rule loss since April 22, 2022. 

The offensive lull was the primary reason for the defeat, but there were other small ways the Ducks fell Saturday afternoon. 

A walk to the Bruins’ nine-hole hitter was followed by an error from usually sure-handed shortstop Paige Sinicki. Then, a sac-fly and a wild pitch brought in the first two of UCLA’s eight runs. 

Those mistakes weren’t the main reason Oregon lost, not after the Ducks struggled to hit or garner any offensive momentum at all.

But two third-inning blunders combined with the Bruins’ sixth-inning outburst were more than enough for UCLA to sink Oregon. 

The Bruins blew the game open when Jordan Woolerly slapped a three-run double to left before Kaniya Bragg blasted a long homer to left.

On the other hand, Sokolsky and reliever Taylour Spencer combined for four walks — three of which came around to score. 

“She needs to tighten things up a little bit,” Lombardi said of Sokolsky. “I thought we were just too up and down with the counts, instead of getting ahead and putting them away.” 

Still, UCLA won on the margins — the Bruins outhit the Ducks nine to three and played a far cleaner game. 

It was a brutal loss for the Ducks, but in the big picture, game two of the series will have to count as a blip on the Ducks’ relatively unscathed record. 

Oregon will go for a series win on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“We are a really good team, I didn’t like how we played today. I know our team didn’t like how we played today” Lombardi said. “So what’s nice is we get another opportunity tomorrow… but props to them.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Oregon player Tez Johnson speaks at a vigil at Autzen Stadium in memory of former Oregon football player Khyree Jackson on July 10, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Parsons’ Profiles: Tez Johnson
Fidgeting with a baseball is a must during a game. The Oregon Ducks baseball team takes on the Washington State Cougars on May 16, 2024 at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Mason Burbey/Emerald)
No. 10 UCLA takes advantage of No. 16 Oregon’s bullpen in 14-4 run-rule win
Oregon's Ayanna Shaw (11) runs back to the dugout during the field exchange. The #5 ranked University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Softball team take on a home game against the #6 ranked UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Ore., on April. 18, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
No. 5 Oregon edges past No. 6 UCLA 3-1 in big-game setting
Elliot Cook briefly speaks on how he is not disappointed in himself or his performance after competing with legends like Hocker, Nuguse and many more.&#160;The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon Open Track Recap
Soledad Jean from Louisville leaps up to the bar during her high jump attempt. The final day of the NCAA Track &amp; Field Championships was held on June 8, 2024 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon Open Field Recap
Pitcher Grayson Grinsell (2) extends while throwing in the rain. The University of Oregon Ducks Mens Baseball team win 5-2 in a home match against the Minnesota Gophers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 14, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
Grayson Grinsell dominates No. 10 UCLA in complete-game 2-1 win
About the Contributor
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter